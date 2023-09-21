Spotify ranking in the United States: top 10 most listened songs on this day

Founded in 2006, Spotify has a presence in more than a hundred countries where it seeks to establish itself as the best platform for listening to music and podcasts. (infobae)

The music offering has never been more extensive As we look into the new millennium, it is easy for more than one person to feel out of date, however, with the emergence of platforms like Spotify, it has become easier to be aware of the most popular of the moment.

And Spotify has provided playlists to its users where they can check out the latest news and songs that are captivating the American public.

1. Slime You Out (w SZA)

2. Paint the city red

doja cat

Doja Cat’s song has made its place among the favorite songs at the moment. It has 1,809,240 views, which is why it remains at the second position.

3. I Remember Everything (with Kacey Musgraves)

zach bryan

“I Remember Everything (w. Kacey Musgraves)”, performed by Zach Bryan, is ranked third on the list after achieving 1,569,884 views.

4. Vampire

5. Bad idea isn’t it?

olivia rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest song, “Bad Idea Right?”, enters the favorites list straight into fifth place. It has been played 1,309,361 times so far. What will the future hold for you?

6. Fukumin

7. Bring him back!

olivia rodrigo

If we talk about public favorites, we must mention Olivia Rodrigo. Maybe that’s why “Bring him back!” debut in ranking Straight to seventh place, as it reached a total of 1,145,679 copies.

8. Brutal Heat

9. last night

morgan wallen

Morgan Wallen’s most recent single is already looking like a new classic. “Last Night” is firmly on the list of most listened to songs on the platform today. streaming, Currently it has more than 1,049,335 views.

10. All American Bitch

*Some data may not be available because the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, the United States is one of the hardest countries to conquer, but for those who manage to do so, there are sure to be doors to success, like these artists have achieved.

spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists, as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, simply choose one of them Plan of With different benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to free musicHowever, this mode contains ads and does not allow you to download songs to play offline.

To start a session in Spotify, simply download the application on your cell phone or visit the website from your computer, then the user must register with their email address, phone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that you can only play content one tool at a timeBut you can log in on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms. (Spotify)

Like every year, the streaming platform revisited the most popular songs and these were the artists and songs that managed to enthrall the world in 2022.

successful topic As done by Harry Styles After winning the title of Best Song of the Summer, it took first place; After this, Heat Waves by British indie rock band Glass Animals is the second most listened to song of 2022.

Australian support The Kid Laroi with Canadian Justin Bieber for Single Stay It became the third most listened to song worldwide.

While the fourth and fifth positions were occupied by Latin artists bad bunnyWho managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

About the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also strengthened three times championshipA position he has held since 2020 and which no other artist has been able to achieve.

Another one of the most anticipated in 2022 was Taylor Swift, which made him the second most played artist globally following his triumphant return to the music scene. At the local level it was ranked first in countries such as Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was completed by the presence of two Toronto natives:Drake and The Weeknd, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,

keep reading:

more news

More about streaming

Most commented series and movies on Twitter