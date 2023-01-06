Spotify ranking: the 10 most listened to songs in Peru

Since the first records of human history, sound and music have always been present. Because it is a universal languageit is capable of being understood and felt by anyone regardless of their language or culture.

Music has the power to connect individuals with their emotionswhether it makes them feel happiness, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of feelings through its wide styles or genres.

In the new millennium, platforms such as Spotify have managed to take advantage of this and, through its wide catalog of songs and artists, it has positioned itself in the taste of users, who also have the possibility of listen to your favorite music through applications and even without the need to have internet access.

However, given the wide variety that Spotify has, it could be easy to get lost in an industry that is updating rapidlyso here we present a list of the singles most reproduced by the Peruvian public.

one. The bachata

2. Happy Birthday Ferxxo

Feid’s most recent single is already looming as a new classic. «Happy Birthday Ferxxo» enters today with a firm step to the list of most listened to songs on this platform streaming. Currently, it has 154,603 more reproductions.

3. Hey More

Four. the jumpa

After accumulating 130,688 reproductions, “La Jumpa” by Arcángel remains in fourth place.

5. I behave pretty

6. Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52

«Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52» by Bizarrap has made a place for itself among the favorites of the moment. It has 111,817 reproductions, which is why it continues in sixth position.

7. Effect

“Efecto”, performed by Bad Bunny, ranks seventh on the list, after achieving 110,858 views.

8. LOKERA

9. Pretty eyes

10. little fridge

If we talk about the darlings of the public, we must mention Bad Bunny. Perhaps this is why “Neverita” debuts on the ranking directly in tenth place, since it reached a total of 91,746 reproductions.

In the music industry, Peru is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who manage to do so are guaranteed the doors of success just as these artists have achieved. Remember that this top 10 is updated every 24 hours.

*Some hits do not have a description because the platform does not provide it.

The rise of Spotify

Spotify and Apple seek to lead the music streaming and podcast market. (Infobae / Anayeli Tapia)

Founded in 2006the company of Swedish origin formally began its activities in Europe on October 7, 2008 and little by little it has been having a presence throughout the world, currently being in 187 countries and offering music from more than seven million artists.

Today the streaming platform has Agreements with Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Musicamong other.

According to the figures published by Spotify, in the first half of 2022 it had 433 million subscribers.

As a model, Spotify has raised pay artists in your catalog a fixed price per song or album sold and pays royalties based on the number of artist streams in proportion to total songs streamed, unlike its competitors, who pay for physical sales or downloads.

Also, the 70% of your total income they go to copyright holders, mostly record labels, who then pay artists based on their individual contracts.

The most played hits of 2022

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms. (Spotifies)

After the return to the “new normal” that 2022 left behind, Spotify listeners took the opportunity to redefine what they are passionate about and music was no exception. As every year, The streaming platform made a recap of the most famous and these were the artists and the songs that managed to obsess the world.

The hit theme as it wa by Harry Styles he took the first position after also taking the title for the best song of the summer; closely followed by Heat Waves by British indie rock band Glass Animals is the second most streamed song of 2022.

The Australian Collaboration The Kid LAROI with Canadian Justin Bieber for the single stay it became the third most listened to song worldwide.

While the fourth and fifth positions were occupied by the Latino artist Bad Bunnywho managed to conquer the world with his songs I behave prettyin collaboration with Chencho Corleone, as well as marmoset asked me.

As for the most listened to artiststhe Puerto Rican composer and singer Bad Bunny also strengthened the triple championshipa position that he has held since 2020 and that no other artist has managed to have.

Another of the most anticipated this 2022 was Taylor Swift, which after a triumphant return to the music scene made her the second most played artist globally. Locally, she was first place in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The rest of the list is completed with the presence of two natives of Toronto:drake and the weeknd; while in fifth position appears the K-pop group, bts.

KEEP READING:

More about streaming

Kpop Rankings

K-drama rankings

Most commented series and movies on Twitter