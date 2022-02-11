Spotify unveils most popular songs and playlists on Valentine’s Day

Music and podcasts can connect people in a profound way and you can understand a lot about a person based on what they listen to. And music is often the ideal companion in the sad moments that may follow after a love is over. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2022, Spotify revealed the listening data of the songs and playlists that lovers just can’t give up, like the great classics I Will Always Love You And My Heart Will Go On.

In Italy, the most listened to love song on the Spotify streaming platform in 2021 on Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2021 – was “Your Song – From” Moulin Rouge “Soundtrack” by Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor, taken from the soundtrack of the film by Baz Luhrmann, whose streams increased by 537% on Spotify compared to the other days, followed by “Valentine’s Day” of Linkin Park with 374% more streams e “Saint Valentine” by Gigi D’Alessio, with an increase of 707%.

Several users have created playlists to have the right mix and the perfect background for a romantic evening. The love songs most included in the Valentine’s Day in Italy playlists on Spotify are: “All of me” by John Legend featured in over 200 playlists, “Your Song” by Elton John featured in 126 playlists and “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston in 116 playlists.

The most listened to playlists in Italy on the most romantic day of the year are “Amore Davvero” with 1.6 million streams, followed by “Canzoni Tristi” with 1.2 million streams and the “Romantic Ballads” playlist with around 361 thousand streams.

Below are the rankings of the most listened to songs and playlists in Italy on Spotify on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The 10 most listened to songs in Italy on Valentine’s Day:

1. Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor – Your Song – From “Moulin Rouge” Soundtrack

2. Linkin Park – Valentine’s Day

3. Gigi D’Alessio – Valentine’s Day

4. Alessio – Valentine’s Day

5. Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey – Endless Love (with Mariah Carey)

6. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

7. The Beatles – Something – 2019 Mix

8. Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake – True Colors – Film Version

9. Stephanie Poetri – I Love You 3000 10. Lara Fabian – Je T’aime

The 10 most songs included in the playlists:

1. John Legend – All of Me

2. Elton John – Your Song

3. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You

4. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – From “Armageddon” Soundtrack

5. Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud

6. Sam Smith – Stay With Me

7. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

8. Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex

9. Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license 10. Ariana Grande – thank u, next

The 10 most listened to songs:

1. Love Really

2. Sad Songs

3. Romantic Ballads

4. Love Ballads

5. An Elegant Affair

6. Broken Heart

7. Alone Again

8. The Most Romantic Songs in the World

9. 80s Love Songs

10. 10s Love Songs