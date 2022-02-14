Spotify unveils the most popular songs and playlists on Valentine’s Day

For Valentine’s Day Spotify reveals the audience data of the songs and playlists that lovers in Italy cannot give up. It has happened to everyone at least once in their life to give a song, a text or a single phrase to someone.

In Italy the most listened to love song last year on Valentine’s Day was Your Song – From Moulin Rouge Soundtrack by Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor, taken from the soundtrack of the famous film by Baz Luhrmann, with an increase in the stream of the 537% compared to the other days, followed by Valentine’s Day by Linkin Park with 374% more streams and Valentine’s Day by Gigi D’Alessio, with an increase of 707%.

But users don’t just listen to songs – they often create their own playlists to get the right mix and perfect background for a romantic evening. Let’s find out which are the love songs most included in the Valentine’s Day playlists in Italy. All of me by John Legend is the most popular song, with Italian users choosing it in over 200 playlists, followed by Your Song by Elton John, included in 126 playlists and I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston, which appears in 116 playlists.

Speaking of playlists, which are the most listened to in Italy on the most romantic day of the year? In first place there is Amore Davvero with 1.6 million streams, followed by Canzoni Tristi (yes, love also hurts) with 1.2 million and Romantic Ballads with around 361 thousand streams. Below are the top 10 songs and playlists most listened to on Spotify in Italy on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Ranking of the most listened to songs in Italy on Valentine’s Day:

Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor – Your Song – From “Moulin Rouge” Soundtrack Linkin Park – Valentine’s Day Gigi D’Alessio – Valentine’s Day Alessio – Valentine’s Day Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey – Endless Love (with Mariah Carey) Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour The Beatles – Something – 2019 Mix Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake – True Colors – Film Version Stephanie Poetri – I Love You 3000 Lara Fabian – Je T’aime

Ranking of the songs most included in the playlists:

John Legend – All of Me Elton John – Your Song Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – From “Armageddon” Soundtrack Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud Sam Smith – Stay With Me Ed Sheeran – Perfect Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ranking of the most listened to playlists:

Love Really Sad Songs Romantic Ballads Love Ballads An Elegant Affair Broken Heart Alone Again The Most Romantic Songs in the World 80s Love Songs 10s Love Songs

