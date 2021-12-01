Spotify Wrapped 2021, Sfera Ebbasta is the most listened to artist in Italy, Måneskin in the global top ten- Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

“Malibu” by Sangiovanni is the most listened to song on the streaming platform while on a global level Bad Bunny wins

It may be the Måneskin effect or the whirlwind Blanco but in the audience of the Italians there is no longer only the rap. Spotify Wrapped 2021, the ranking of songs and artists most played by the streaming platform sees once again Sfera Ebbasta at the top but behind here are Blanco and that Rkomi who is now devoted to pop. An autarchic ranking, the male one, given that there is not a single foreign artist. Among the artists, on the other hand, the queen is Madame, Dua Lipa is one step lower and Aries is in third place.

In short, in this year that is closing the rhymes leave room for other genres by breaking with the quintet that had led 2020, that Supreme-Sfera Ebbasta-Marracash-Gue Pequeno-Geolier who had dominated in every field. Little space, to be honest, since, scrolling through it top ten, the Måneskin are in eighth place squeezed between Guè, Capo Plaza, Salmo and Marracash above and Ernia and Tha Supreme below. Among the artists, on the other hand, there is more variety of genres and origins geographical so for a sixth Annalisa we have a fourth Ana Mena and a fifth Billie Eilish while the second half of the ranking sees Ariana Grande, Alessandra Amoroso, Doja Cat and Elisa.

In the tracks, on the other hand, the rap becomes paler. Sangiovanni urban takes the scepter with “Malibu” and sixth place with “Lady” while the 18-year-old Blanco closes the podium with «You make me crazy» and «Notti In Bianco» and grabs a tenth place with «Blinkers». Mace, Blanco and Salmo therefore have to settle for fourth place for their “La song nostra” and Sfera follows with the feat. in “New Range” by Rkomi. In seventh place “Shut up and good” by Måneskin, below here are «Mille» by Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti and «Partire da te» by Rkomi is ninth. A top ten also reflected by the annual ratings of Apple Music Italia. Apart from some exchanges of position, the only differences are the entry of Madame, in tenth place with «Voce», and the exit of «Blinkers».

If in Italy it is still weak, the Måneskin effect is strong abroad. Their “Beggin ‘”, the cover of the famous Sixties song by the Four Seasons, appears in last place among the ten most listened to songs in the world. A great result when you consider that Spotify has 381 million users around the globe. To conquer the summit of the global tracks, however, is Olivia Rodrigo with “Drivers License”, followed by «Montero (Call Me By Your Name) »by Lil Nas X e “Stay” by The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber.

Globally the platform does not distinguish men and women and such Taylor Swift has to settle for second place, beaten by Bad Bunny and followed by the Korean phenomena Bts. There are no Måneskins here. Not yet at least.



The most listened to artists in Italy



1.Sfera Ebbasta

2.Blanco

3.Rkomi

4.Guè

5.Capo Plaza

6. Psalm

7.Marracash

8.Måneskin

9. Hernia

10.Tha Supreme

1.Madame

2.Dua Lipa

3.Aries

4.Ana Mena

5. Billie Eilish

6.Annalisa

7. Ariana Grande

8.Alessandra Amoroso

9. Doja Cat

10.Elisa

The most listened to songs in Italy



1. Malibu, Saint John

2. You drive Me crazy, Blanco

3. White Nights, Blanco

4. Our song, Mace (feat. Blanco & Salmo)

5. New Range, Rkomi (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)

6. Lady, Saint John

7. Shut up and good, Måneskin

8. One thousand, Fedez (feat. Orietta Berti)

9. Starting with you, Rkomi

10. Blinders, Blanco

The most listened to albums in Italy



1. Taxi Driver, Rkomi

2.Celestial Blue, Blanco

3.Madame, Madame

4.Plaza, Capo Plaza

5.Famous, Sfera Ebbasta

6. Theater of Wrath – Vol I, Måneskin

7. Obe, Mace

8. Twins, Hernia

9. Ouch!, Nuclear Tactical Penguins

10. Flop, Psalm

The most listened to artists in the world



1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Bts

4.Drake

5.Justin Bieber

6.The Weeknd

7.J Balvin

8. Ariana Grande

9.Olivia Rodrigo

10. Juice Wrld

The most listened to albums in the world



1. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

3. Justice, Justin Bieber

4. =, Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

6. Montero, Lil Nas X

7. After Hours, The Weeknd

8. The ultimate tour of the world, Bad Bunny

9. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke

10. Positions, Ariana Grande

The most listened to songs



1. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

3. Stay, The Kid Laroi (feat. Justin Bieber)

4. Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

5. Levitating, Dua Lipa (feat. DaBaby)

6. Peaches, Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

7. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat (feat. SZA)

8. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

9. Heat Waves, Glass Animals

10. Beggin ‘, Maneskin

The top 10 of Apple Music Italia



1. Malibu, Saint John

2. You drive Me crazy, Blanco

3. White Nights, Blanco

4. One thousand, Fedez (feat. Orietta Berti)

5. Our song, Mace (feat. Blanco & Salmo)

6. Shut up and good, Måneskin

7. Lady, Saint John

8. New Range, Rkomi (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)

9. Starting with you, Rkomi

10. Voice, Madame