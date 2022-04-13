Spotify’s 10 most-streamed rap albums of all time

While Scorpio by Drake has just crossed 9 billion streams on Spotify, we wondered which were the most listened to US rap albums on the Swedish platform. Here are the top 10, according to figures reported by Sens Critique in March 2022.

10 – Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

+4.3 billion streams

Like XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD is present twice in this top 10, with the album Legends Never Die. This album was released posthumously, seven months after the rapper’s death. It starts at number one on the Billboard 200 with 497,000 sales in one week. The album is carried by several singles like Righteous, Tell Me U Luv Me”, Life’s a Mess Where Come & Go.

9 – Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (2020)

+5.1 billion streams

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is Pop Smoke’s debut album. It comes out posthumously, 5 months after the disappearance of the rapper. It is produced by 50 Cent, and we find big guests on the disc, like Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Quavo, Future, 50 Cent, Tyga or even Roddy Ricch. Upon release, Pop Smoke was the most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify that same day with 41 million streams.

8 – Drake – More Life (2017)

+5.1 billion streams

In 8th position, we find Drake (who will be present on two other occasions in this top 10 a little lower) While waiting for his next album, Drizzy lets go More Life in 2017, after Views and just before Scorpio. The project is presented as a playlist, made up of 22 tracks.

Despite the form that this disc takes, success is there, and in streaming too. We find the title passion fruit, and the cover is illustrated with a photo of his father Denis Graham. 16 tracks from the album have over 100 million streams on Spotify.

7 – Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (2017)

+5.3 billion streams

DAMN. is Kendrick Lamar’s latest album to date. Absent for more than 5 years, his return will necessarily be eagerly awaited and commented on. This album is his 4th, and is a real hit (like his first three records for that matter).

It sold 607,000 in its first week and Kendrick received a Pulitzer Prize for this disc, the first for a rapper. DAMN. won the Grammy for Best Rap Album. Over 5.3 billion Spotify streams to date.

6 – XXXTentacion – 17 (2017)

+5.7 billion streams

After ?, XXXTentacion ranks 6th with their album 17, the first of their career. A short disc of 11 tracks for 22 minutes only which includes the singles Revenge, Jocelyn Flores and Fuck Love. The album entered number two on the Billboard 200 with 87,000 first-week sales. Like the following album, the popularity of the album will take another dimension after the death of XXX.

5 – Juice WRLD – Goodbye & Good Riddance (2018)

+5.7 billion streams

Goodbye & Good Ridedance is Juice WRLD’s first album unveiled on May 23, 2018. It’s his official entry into rap, and he’s entering it through the front door. Quickly acclaimed by critics, the record will take on another dimension after the accidental death of Juice WRLD on December 8, 2019. Like XXXTentacion, the record will experience a posthumous resurgence of attention. On this album, we find the classic Juice WRLD: Lucid Dreams who samples Shape of My Heart of Sting.

4 – Travis Scott – Astroworld (2018)

+6.2 billion streams

Released on August 3, 2018, Astroworld is Travis Scott’s 3rd solo album, and still his last as of this writing. With incredible promotion, the album was a huge success upon its release, which allowed Travis Scott to reach a commercial milestone.

On this opus, 122 people and artists participated in the writing. We find notable titles such as Butterfly Effect, Sicko Mode or star gazing.

3 – Drake – Views (2016)

+7.3 billion streams

Drake is THE rapper in the streaming era, and proves it by positioning himself twice in the Top 3 of the most listened to rap records on Spotify. After Scorpion, it’s Views which has more than 7.3 billion streams on the platform.

The album propelled Drake to superstardom, it’s his 4th studio album, and everyone still remembers him. Hotline Bling.

2 – Drake – Scorpion (2018)

+8 billion streams

When Drake returns with Scorpio in 2018, it is expected to turn around like never before. The artist revealed Views two years earlier, and became the biggest current rap star.

On this disc composed of a side A and a side B, there are 25 songs, including the hits God’s Plan, Nice for What, I’m Upset and In My Feelings. The project had exploded the historical record of streams in 1 day for an album on Spotify (132 million).

1 – XXXTentacion – ? (2018)

+8 billion streams

It is the most listened to US Rap album on Spotify, even if it competes with Drake’s Scorpion, which is found in second place.? is XXXTentacion’s second studio album and was released on March 16, 2018, three months before his sad demise.

The opus entered directly at the first place of the Billboard 200 on its release, and experienced a gain in popularity after the death of its author. On the disc, we find titles like SAD!, changes and Moonlight. A pearl to listen to if you haven’t already.