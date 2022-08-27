“Spotlight Blonde”: Beyoncé’s new color will be a hit at the start of the school year!

Beyoncé is an inexhaustible source of inspiration that we would be wrong to do without. And Queen B has struck again as the start of the new school year approaches, with a more than trendy coloring that you could well fall for…

Beyoncé: new album, new coloring

Beyonce dazzles us once again with his talent, of course, but also with his look, always we point. Indeed, in addition to delighting us with a new album, Renaissance, Queen B does us the honor of a new hair color that suits her perfectly (but is there only one look that does not suit this queen?). It was only a week after the release of her album that the singer unveiled her new hair, once again panicking the web, on August 8th. Its coloring, the blonde spotlight », consists of a play of light produced by its colorist for ten years, Rita Hazan.

Under pressure from likes on Instagram, and fashion experts from magazines, Beyoncé’s colorist finally agreed to deliver the secrets of this trendy coloringa subtle blonde full of nuances.

Beyoncé’s “Spotlight blonde”: for whom and how?

Well, the name of this blonde color does not come from nowhere, since it precisely designates the subtlety of it: the blonde only appears in it by touch, and gives an undeniable shine to the hair that wears it. If you love being in the spotlight, this hair color just might make you feel like you’re there all the time, if done right. ” This blonde we did for Renaissance brings in more dimension, so the highlights placed in her hair pop a little more than usual. “, underlines Rita Hazan in an interview given to the American magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

To achieve this very special blonde, you will first need to lighten your hair. This process, so that it does not damage your pretty hair too much, requires an already natural blondeness. Brunettes, you can risk it, but your hair could well suffer from it… Second step: highlights! These give a result which harmonizes the whole so that the locks do not appear too striped “.

Be careful then, between a blond zebra and Beyoncé, there is only one step that your hairdresser-colorist could take if he does not master this technique… Fingers crossed, and we wish you to come out of it with your “spotlight blonde” à la Queen B!