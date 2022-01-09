SPOTLIGHT ON MILAN WITHOUT ARMANI – Magazine

by Eva Desiderio

The Milan Fashion Week for men begins in the sign of beauty and art in the images of Giovanni Gastel. On the first day of the fashion event, January 14, in fact, the president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion Carlo Capasa wanted to remember the skill of the great photographer who passed away with an invitation to the press, buyers and entrepreneurs in front of the 200 portraits of the exhibition “The People I Like ”at the Triennale, testifying to the great variety of encounters and faces, poses and dreams of characters met by the great author of memorable images. Thus begins with this happy homage the Milanese appointment with the men’s fashion shows of the winter 2022-2023 which sees twenty brands on the catwalk and some presentations in showrooms and special events, for clothing and accessories. Until January 17 the spotlight will be on the catwalks, with the exception of that of Giorgio Armani who a few days ago with an official statement declared his will not to show neither the Emporio Armani nor the Giorgio Armani collection as a sign of respect and necessary prudence. “The decision was made reluctantly by the designer, after careful consideration, in consideration of the worsening of the epidemiological situation – reads the press release of the maison -. The fashion show remains a fundamental and irreplaceable moment, but the protection of health and safety of collaborators and the public is once again a priority “.

For the rest, the calendar of Camera Moda with fashion shows in attendance includes among the confirmed shows those of Zegna, Dsquared2, Federico Cima, 44 Label, 1017 Alyx 9 S, Jordeluca, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, MSGM, Philpp Plein, Magliano, Etro , Prada, JW Anderson, Miguel Vieira, David Catelan, Kway, Spyder, Sendar. Among the presentations stand out Eleventy, Woolrich, Husky Original, Aspesi, and Brunello Cucinelli. Great expectations for the collection of JW Anderson, an internationally acclaimed designer who has chosen to come to Italy to present his vision of menswear, despite being the creative director of an international brand such as Loewe of LVMH Group which has always shown a Paris.

“As the National Chamber of Italian Fashion we can only understand the decision taken by Armani – says President Capasa -. A choice consistent with his approach to the pandemic. At the Milan Fashion Week Men’s collection 1418 January 2022 I confirm that in the light of the Decree Law 221 of 24 December 2021 and of the Council of Ministers of 30 December 2021 both fashion shows and activities (presentations and events) in the presence of guests are allowed as long as procedures and protocols are applied to avoid the spread of the infection. will carry out, as always, in compliance with current regulations and restrictions which currently provide for the control of the Enhanced Green Pass and the use of FFP2 masks for all participants. We are also completing the update (n.4) of our document “Directions operational for the drafting of protocols for the protection of health and prevention of the risk of Covid-19 contagion in the creation of fashion shows “, drawn up in collaboration with the competent authorities and sent to all participating brands “, concludes Carlo Capasa.

The health situation is also influencing the calendar of the men’s Fashion Week in Paris, from 18 to 23 January. Scheduled 76 live shows (for now), 17 physical shows, 29 physical presentations, 30 digital-only events. Among the most anticipated catwalks, those of Acne Studios, YProject, Rick Owens, Louis Vuitton (the first without the brilliant touch of the recently deceased creative director Virgil Abloh).