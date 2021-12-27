spotted advertisements in the game – Nerd4.life

According to reports from several users apparently within Battlefield 2042 there are product placements, that is third party product advertising. The thing itself it does not affect gameplay in any way, but it might be looked down upon by some players.

For the uninitiated, the product placement is a form of advertising in which products are positioned in an apparently natural way within the context of the content viewed, be it a film, a video on YouTube or, in this case, a video game. It should therefore not be confused with real in-game advertisements, which could interrupt the action or distract users.

As we can see in the images below, reported by MP1St, Battlefield 2042 players have spotted Logitech G502 mouse product placements and Intel branded advertisements in billboards, boxes and other scenario elements. The interesting thing is that Logitech’s mouse is also advertised in the console versions of Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042, some examples of the advertisements in the game

Battlefield 2042, product placement of the Logitech G502

We reiterate again that the presence of these advertisements does not affect the dynamics of the game in the least. Product placement is used in numerous other video games on the market, as well as in previous chapters of the Battlefield series. So nothing new under the sun, but the presence of advertising could still make players who are already disappointed by the numerous problems that plague Battlefield 2042 at the moment, both of a technical and design nature, turn up their noses.

Staying on the subject, recently on Steam the number of active players of Battlefield 2042 was even surpassed by Battlefield V, the chapter of the DICE shooter series released in 2018.