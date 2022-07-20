Spotted in the streets of Paris with her eldest daughter North… the web is on fire for their explosive looks!

Kim Kardashian is currently in Paris. Indeed, the star was spotted (and at the same time it was not very complicated) in a flashy yellow outfit. And it was not with her darling Pete Davidson that she went to the city of light but with her eldest daughter North. His darling comedian is in Australia for the shooting of a feature film. The mother/daughter duo were out shopping in the heart of the capital on Tuesday, July 5. They were also coming out of one of the Balenciaga stores when the photographers rushed on them. Besides, the outfit that the little girl wore excited the web!

The next day, Wednesday July 6, they attended the brand’s parade. Indeed, Demna Gvasalia unveiled her second couture collection for the Spanish label which belongs to the Kering group.

Many celebrities sat in the front row while others were on the catwalk. Under the eyes of spectators such as Kris Jenner, Offset, Alexa Demie or Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid but also Naomi Campbell marched. Kim K. wore slacks, as well as a draped wrap skirt and corset top with built-in gloves. Note that French footballer Eduardo Camavinga became the first footballer to march for the brand.

Eduardo Camavinga becomes the first footballer to walk for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/rjMOnAgW4z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 6, 2022

Kanye West’s ex-wife, his mother and his eldest daughter posed when they came to the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, the same day! Definitely a busy day. Were also present at the show, the singer Maluma, the boyfriend of Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Jourdan Dunn, Alessandra Ambrosio, Coco Rocha, Lucien Laviscount (Emily In Paris), the model Camille Razat, Cindy Bruna, Anna Wintour or even the star of Paris-Saint-Germain, the Brazilian Neymar.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier