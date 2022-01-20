spotted on the road the first example with the V12 aspirated by F1 [VIDEO]

Certainly one of the golden periods for the world of supercars and hypercars for several reasons. The introduction of the Le Mans Hypercar category in the well-known endurance competition, the advent of electrification, the evolution of engine technologies and the increasingly sophisticated design at the service of aerodynamics. It is therefore not surprising that in a context such as the current one, some of the most surprising sports cars of all time are developing. One of these is certainly the highly anticipated one Aston Martin Valkyrie, a hypercar expected for about 4 years which, finally, with the beginning of 2022 began to arrive in the hands of the first customers who had decided to pre-order it.

Aston Martin Valkyrie on the road

The car appeared on the streets of Monk and immediately the many carspotters of that locality managed to immortalize it and take it back, sharing with us its truly celestial sound. The most attentive will immediately notice the typical sound of a naturally aspirated V12, which reminds us of the Formula 1 cars that competed until the 1990s. A glance is enough to understand that it is something new and innovative, comparing its design with that of many other exotic cars present in the Principality of Monaco.

The identity of the owner of this engineering masterpiece worth over three million euros is still unknown. Get comfortable, with a nice pair of headphones and listen to one of the most famous sounds of the automotive world (now almost destined to disappear). Aston has planned a production of the Valkyrie limited to only 150 units (+85 of the Spyder version), so seeing one on the road will have to be really difficult.

The car was developed in collaboration with the RedBull Formula 1 team, starting from 2016. The car is also the result of the genius of Adrian Newey, a name certainly known in the Formula 1 circus. Then take advantage of a V12 naturally aspirated 6.5 of displacement designed and assembled by Cosworth and a braking energy recovery system made by Rimac. The car is also equipped with active push-rod suspension and active aerodynamics. The maximum power output is 1,160 hp and 900 Nm of torque, with a limiter set at well 10,500 rpm, although some rumors speak of 11,000 rpm!