Spotted the new Lamborghini Urus EVO, the first spy photos

The 2022 of Lamborghini promises to be crackling, and the first of the novelties has already been caught by some photographers during the snow tests: we are talking about the new Lamborghini Urus EVO, the first restyling of the Best-selling Lamborghini of all time.

From the photos circulated on the net you can see, despite the camouflages, several novelties on an aesthetic level: first of all the hood, made even more muscular thanks to a central rib and larger front air intakes. Also at the rear we find news, thanks to new optical groups more pronounced and protruding. No photos up close or inside, so we cannot overbalance the news that will affect the passenger compartment: it is reasonable to expect a new one infotainment system, software and functionality improvements, but we do not expect sensational news.

For what concern motor, for some time now rumors have been circulating that they would like it to be more powerful: currently the V8 installed under the hood of the Urus it develops 641 horsepower and 626 Nm of torque, but after the update the overall power could reach altitude 655 horsepower. Other voices instead speak of a new one plug-in hybrid engine, which would push the total power up to 671 horsepower and 633 Nm of torque and, above all, it would make the imposing Lamborghini SUV a much easier car to use in the city, where the installed electric motor could very well be exploited. At the moment nothing is confirmed, and we just have to wait for official words from the brand now owned by the Volkswagen group.

Since the launch of the Lamborghini Urus, which took place in 2018, until the end of 2021, the number of SUVs delivered has exceeded the quota 16,000 units worldwide, and as anticipated at the beginning, this result crowns the Lamborghini Urus as the best-selling Lamborghini of all time, with cars delivered in all 5 continents and well85% new customers who are interested in their own brand to buy their SUV.