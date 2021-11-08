Spray deodorants contaminated with benzene: carcinogenic effect

A well-known American pharmacy has found traces of carcinogenic benzene in many spray deodorants. We see all the products withdrawn from the market.

A well-known American pharmacy Valisure conducted a sample test on 108 spray deodorants antiperspirants of different brands. The result was disconcerting: traces of benzene, a known carcinogen, found in most products. Following the review, the FDA withdrew several deodorants from the market. Let’s see what they are.

Benzene-contaminated spray deodorants: carcinogenic risk

The American Pharmacy Valisure looked at about 108 samples of spray deodorants of different brands detecting traces of benzene in 59 products. Benzene is a known carcinogen and extremely harmful to human health. Both theEnvironmental Protection Agency that theWorld Health Organization in fact they agree on the potential carcinogenic effect of benzene. Inhalation, skin absorption, ingestion, skin and / or eye contact are categorically to be avoided.

Some of the lots examined contained a level of benzene 9 times higher than the limit of concentration established by the FDA. In fact, the institution has arranged for its immediate withdrawal from the market.

The results of the sample test

The FDA claims that: “They should not be used in the manufacture of pharmaceutical substances, excipients and pharmaceutical products due to their unacceptable toxicity.” Only in some extreme cases of production of drugs for therapeutic use, a minimal use of benzene is permitted. However, it is important to point out that there was no trace of the carcinogen in 49 deodorants. Finally Valisure asks the rimmediate recall of contaminated products and more effective control by the FDA.

This well-known pharmaceutical company had already conducted tests on sun creams in the past, detecting high traces of harmful substances such as benzene. In fact, as experts have ascertained, the substance is no longer found only in spray deodorants, which are dangerous because they are used en masse by teenagers, but also in after-sun creams and disinfectants. In consumer health products, there is a harmful trend to the use of elements that are harmful to human health. Brands that contain high levels of benzene include Old Spire and Secret, while those with low levels are: Dove, Calvin Klein and Ax.

Sophia Melfi