Spray makeup is also an option: 4 foundations for the face



VIPs have fallen in love with spray makeup bases



Light, effective and easy to apply, they are a revolution that has more followers every day



These are the spray bases that you cannot miss

Spray makeup is one of the favorite beauty products of VIPs like Olivia Palermo, Scarlett Johansson or Queen Letizia. And if they use it, we are interested. On well-cared skin, these bases make your face look impeccable in a matter of seconds, because the rapid application is one of its great advantages. That is why we have selected the spray foundations for face that you should knowand that you will be surprised by its mist format, which is light, leaves no marks, and blends evenly over the entire face.

How to use spray makeup

Protect the hair gathering it back and covering the hairline with a ribbon.

gathering it back and covering the hairline with a ribbon. Respect the application distance of each product, which ranges between 10 and 20 centimeters.

of each product, which ranges between 10 and 20 centimeters. Spread with a brush or sponge the accumulation of product that may remain in the eye contour, the furrow of the nose or the eyebrows.

the accumulation of product that may remain in the eye contour, the furrow of the nose or the eyebrows. You can take makeup with you to touch up with small sprays whenever you need throughout the day.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Mousse Make Up

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Mousse Make UpDivinity.es

This spray foundation has a mousse texture that is very pleasant for the skin. Offers light coverage and a flawless powder finish. Contains ingredients that hydrate the skin, leaving it soft and flexible, avoiding the stiff effect. formulated with natural pigments, subtly covers the imperfections of the face without weighing it down. The finish is very natural, as if you were not wearing makeup, leaving the face illuminated. It is suitable for all skin types.

Alleven Hyaluronic Airbrush Foundation Color Shield Face

Alleven Hyaluronic Airbrush Foundation Color Shield FaceDivinity.es

It is the favorite of celebritiesAnd there are no reasons why. After years of research by the firm, they have obtained an airbrush makeup base capable of perfecting the skin, with a very moisturizing formula with hyaluronic acid that is also breathable. Another of its great advantages is that has sunscreen to prevent premature aging. The skin is left velvety and light, with a very fine uniform corrective film, which provides a most natural finish. Its formula is quick-drying and waterproof.

Younique Touch Spray Foundation

Younique Touch Spray FoundationDivinity.es

It’s the spray foundation that’s rocking it on TikTok. The finish of it is so light that the face looks perfect, and although it offers great coverage, does not clog pores. In addition, it cares for the skin, moisturizing it and preventing aging thanks to Macadamia nut oil, squalane and vitamin E.

Dior Backstage Air Flash by Dior

Dior Backstage Air Flash by DiorDivinity.es