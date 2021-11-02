Spread over 130 points, Piazza Affari just moved before the Fed By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The 10-year Italian stock and its German counterpart returned to November 2020 levels in reaction to President Christine Lagarde’s words after the ECB meeting, while awaiting the outcome of the FOMC meeting that could kick off QE reduction.

The spread now stands at 133 basis points (+ 8% on a daily basis), with a decade down to 1.18% after the 1.281% reached yesterday (highs since last July). The pressure also increases on, which reached -0.071% in the first session of November (May 2019 levels), while now trading at -0.145%.

The sales also concerned the peripheral bonds of the Eurozone, which are very dependent on ECB policies such as the Italian paper. The Spaniard returns 0.55% from 0.622% yesterday (highs since June 2020), while the stock records a return of 1.24% from 1.34% on the eve (2020 rates).

The sell-off on the European debt market was triggered after Lagarde did not offer any indication on Frankfurt’s next moves, merely confirming what was said after the previous meeting of the governing council.

Furthermore, the former IMF did not give much importance to the signals coming from the market about inflation expectations (now far beyond the ECB targets) and interest increases, stating, however, that high inflation will extend beyond the deadlines. expected but which will normalize over 2022. Lagarde then rejected the idea of ​​a rate hike in 2022, but looking at the OIS contracts, an increase of 15 basis points is indicated by next September.

According to Antonio Cesarano, chief strategist of Intermonte (MI :), “the fear of the fiscal cliff, the precipice that could open in the months after the end of the emergency season, has hit the periphery hard especially, most of all Italy because it is the largest beneficiary of the Frankfurt support plan ”.

“Lagarde tried to reassure the rate hike in every possible way, but failed to win the confidence of the markets,” said the strategist of the Milanese investment bank.

Pending the outcome of the two-day Fed, which according to many observers will start tapering, trades on a parity just above 27,210 points, with a mixed banking sector: Banco Bpm and Bper advance beyond the 1% after the crash on Friday, while the big ones Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit traded again at + 0.3% and -1.2%.