“Spread the word, Captain Marvel wants to go fast” » Hero Network

The actress who plays Captain Marvel at Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson, once again he is the center of attention for his recent statements and that is that he has confessed that he wants to be part of the franchise of Fast and furious, commenting that not only does he find it very funny, but thanks to those movies, he has begun to appreciate cars.

Brie Larson wants to be part of the cast of Fast and Furious

In an interview with the site Uproxx, Brie Larson has confessed that she is obsessed with being part of the saga of Fast and furious and hopes that the word spreads enough for him to be offered a role in the tenth film, which, in theory, would be the final closure of the saga that began in 2001.

During the interview, he was asked Larson if you wanted to participate in the tenth installment of Fast and furious, to which he replied the following:

Hundred percent. Hundred percent. Please tell everyone that of course I would like to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are so good. They are so funny. And they have made me appreciate cars. And it is something to be thankful for. They are incredible. So of course please. Get the word out, Captain Marvel wants to go fast. Brie Larson

At the moment, it is expected that the tenth film of Fast and furious is divided into 2 parts and if everything comes out as Brie Larson wait, it could be part of at least 2 films in the franchise.

