Spring 2022 haircuts, the Soft Curve bob is in trend

The helmet it is destined to still remain on the podium of the most beautiful cuts to show off (also) during the next one spring 2022, thanks to its extreme versatility and the ability to easily adapt to the physiognomy of each face. After summarizing in a Cosmo guide the best helmets that will accompany us in the spring season, we are ready to tell you about a new bob haircut destined to become the most desired of the season leading up to summer. It is called Soft Curve bob and is in other words the even bob characterized by the rounded tips “in” towards the neck, just like Selena Gomez’s latest hair cut shown in world premiere on Instagram.

Spring 2022 haircuts, Selena Gomez’s Soft Curve bob conquers Instagram

Saying goodbye to both the long wavy hair and the perfect chignon with which we have been used to seeing her in recent months, Selena Gomez appeared on Instagram with a new short, super-smooth, center-parted haircuton the occasion of the presentation of the film Transylvania hotels (film in which Selena doubles one of the protagonists). The haircut chosen by Selena Gomez to inaugurate 2022 is structured thanks to an A-line slightly extended forward that defines the outline of the jaw, frames her face and makes it stand out. The rounded shape of the tips adds movement at the bottom and helps create volume horizontally in this modern and fresh cut.

As proof of the fact that the bob is one of the most beautiful and popular cuts ever, the Latin star has never hidden that she loves the bob. Already in 2019 we had seen her sporting a (fake) bob at the American Music Awards and also in 2017 theJustin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend right on the AMA stage she had appeared with an ultra smooth bob worn with the central parting.

Bob hair 2022, the Soft Curve bob is next spring’s cut

It is not the first time that the Soft Curve bob haircut ends in the heart of celebs: it was the year 2019 when Jennifer Lopez experimented with the short and very smooth bob while Kim Kardashian had preferred it with a soft and volumizing styling, finally the sisters Khloe and Kylie had opted for two medium-length structured bobs and with the tips inwards. How do you wear the new Soft Curve bob cut? Obviously smooth and shiny as Selena flaunts it, which is obtained with the care of the hair but also with the right productslike a spray or oil to nourish your hair and create that natural glow that will make your bob look gorgeous.

