Spring 2022 hairstyle trends inspired by Zendaya, Selena Gomez and other celebrities

With a seasonal transition, our style also needs an update. And every season feels perfect for a hair makeover. A new hair style or cut is perfect for getting some new vibes. There are some hair trends that we love and can’t get enough of, even though they started in 2020 and stayed in 2021, but they’re so amazing they keep going.

From the brown hair of Hailey Bieber to Selena Gomez’s elegant bob cutcelebrities have given us much-needed inspiration to tame the hottest trends and here we have the best celebrity-inspired hair trends that you need to try ASAP.

It may interest you: What is and how the preppy style is worn in 2022

layers

A hairstyle that has been on the minds of all the trendsetters, layers have undergone a massive evolution with each passing year and this time we have all our eyes on Zendaya as she takes this trend to another level with her stylish hairstyle. . She paired her sleek layered hairstyle with classic bangs that created a look worthy of an absolute statement. Not just Zendaya, but other celebs like Miley Cyrus and more, she also pulled through the layers like a pro.

elegant bob

The classic bob was all the rage in the ’90s, and now its elevated version is back. With celebrities like Selena Gomez and more following the trend in the most daring way possible, how can we skip this one? The singer and actress was seen wearing this trend in the best possible way. Sleek bob is an upgraded version of messy bob.

brown tones

Chocolate brown tones in a luxurious way is what we call the classy face brunette. The trend has been fueled by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, and many more. A soothing blended shade of chocolate brown is a legit, classic trend that complements any outfit.

Fringe

Bangs have been a timeless trend that never fails to leave an attractive impression. Whether you’re a fan of side swept bangs or love classic curtain bangs, this good old classic won’t go anywhere. This year we have surely seen a variation of styles, but all of them are an absolute favourite.

natural hair

According to the article Best Fall Hair Colors 2020, the natural hair look will always be a trend. In a world filled with hair extensions, wacky color dyes, and myriads of appearance changes, a brief period of looking natural is welcome. Take some time to rediscover yourself and let your natural beauty awaken.

Keep reading: Professional tips to achieve abundant and long hair