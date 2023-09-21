Spring: a challenge for people with allergies

Thursday 9/21/2023
,
last update 6:13
One of the most beautiful seasons of the year begins as temperatures slowly begin to rise, the days become longer and the sun shines. However, for many people, it also marks the beginning of the battle against seasonal allergies. Claudio Parisi (MN 95292), specialist in allergy and clinical immunology, explained to El Litoral what patients should take care of.
The doctor said that “during this period of the year, pollen from trees such as banana and ash usually appear in the atmosphere, which are widely planted in our country, and people experience symptoms such as cold, sneezing, blocked nose. , rhinitis and itching in the eyes. In addition, asthma may also appear.”
see also
see also
Spring season will not start on 21st September: Why did its date change?
Regarding the intensity of the manifestations, the professional said that “some patients have very severe symptoms that prevent them from carrying out their normal functions, while others may have an asthma attack, which is somewhat more risky.”
treatment and prevention
Parisi stressed the importance of finding a proper diagnosis and taking preventive measures in case of allergy symptoms. In some cases, “professionals recommend the use of antihistamines -loratadine, cetirizine. While other patients need to use preventive medication, usually inhaled corticosteroids. In addition, the professional clarified that “when we have patients with specific allergies, they are treated for a long time with vaccines that cause them allergies, so that their immune system can tolerate what it Can’t bear it at present.”
As for what can be done to prevent the appearance of symptoms, the doctor said that it would be ideal to avoid pollen, which is quite difficult, but he gave some recommendations to keep in mind such as:
- Windy and sunny days are where there is a lot of pollen in the morning and evening when temperatures drop. At that time the pollen is at the height of the atmosphere where we live and hence there is more pollution in indoor spaces. Therefore, the ideal would be to ventilate during the afternoon, which is the hottest time.
- Wear a mask and glasses to prevent pollen from entering the respiratory tract and eyes.
- Take a bath after reaching home.
- Change your clothes as they may be contaminated.
- When you’re driving on the road, for example on holiday, drive with the air conditioning on. Most cars have pollen filters.
increase in cases
Allergies have increased in recent years and are caused by many factors, the major ones being climate change and environmental pollution. According to Parisi, these changes significantly changed the characteristics of allergies, making them more severe and longer lasting.
According to the interviewer, it is estimated that in about 10 years, 40% of the world’s population could suffer from allergies. This is because drought and other climate changes increase the concentration of pollen in the air, leading to an increase in cases of seasonal allergies.
see also
see also
Flower season arrives and a question arises: are spring allergies a myth or reality?
“Climate change, including increased temperatures, drought and intense rainfall, produces increases in pollen concentrations.” To explain this, the professional said that “If there is an increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere due to environmental pollution, plants release pollen in greater quantities and for a longer period of time than usual. On the other hand, there are particles in car smoke, for example, diesel particles that stick to pollens and carry them, giving people increased allergies when they breathe them.
A study conducted by the Argentine Allergy Association shows that five million Argentines suffer from symptoms of allergic rhinitis. This reflects a growing trend and the increasing prevalence of allergies worldwide.