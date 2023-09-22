Spring and allergy season have begun

With the beginning of the new spring season also begins the time of the year when flowers and plants start growing. Although it is a season expected by many, for others it can be annoying, as it manifests a large number of respiratory pathologies.

According to the World Health Organization’s World Allergy Report, allergic rhinitis is one of the most common chronic conditions globally, and usually persists throughout life. This problem affects more than 40% of adults and its prevalence has increased over the last century. Compared to other diseases, allergic rhinitis does not seem to be serious or serious, as it is not associated with severe manifestations or mortality, but it does have a negative impact on the quality of life of patients who suffer from it.

Symptoms of this disease are excessive sneezing, rhinorrhea (phlegm coming out from the nose), blockage in the nose and itching in the nose. Post-nasal drip (mucus that falls into the back of the throat), cough, irritability, and fatigue are other common symptoms. Some patients experience itching of the palate and inner ear. People with concomitant allergic conjunctivitis may experience itching, watering, and/or burning in both eyes.

Why are allergies more common in spring?

Allergic rhinitis is caused by a reaction of the nose to small particles in the air called allergens (substances that cause an allergic reaction). In some people, these particles also cause reactions in the lungs (asthma) and eyes (allergic conjunctivitis).

The allergens that most commonly cause seasonal allergic rhinitis include tree, grass, and weed pollens. The allergens that most commonly cause perennial (year-round) allergic rhinitis are dust mites, cockroaches, animal hair, and fungi or mold.

risk

Family history of atopy (allergic condition)

Men are more likely to have allergies.

Birth during the pollination season.

Early use of antibiotics.

Mother who smokes during the first year of life.

Exposure to indoor allergens, such as dust mite allergies.

How is it diagnosed?

Your doctor can diagnose allergic rhinitis by performing a physical examination of the nose and pharynx (throat). Specific medical tests confirm the diagnosis and can identify harmful allergies. Identifying these and other triggers is often possible by remembering where you were and what you were doing before symptoms began, as well as identifying the time of year during which you have had symptoms.

Treatment of allergic rhinitis

Among the most frequent treatments are:

This involves reducing exposure to allergens and other triggers in combination with drug therapy.

Glucocorticoid nasal sprays: These have few side effects and provide relief from symptoms in most people.

Antihistamines: Relieves itching, sneezing, and runny nose of allergic rhinitis, but does not relieve nasal congestion.

It is recommended to avoid use of topical nasal decongestants “as needed” and consult a specialist if symptoms persist or become more intense.

Advised: Dr. Daniel Carless (MP 57485) and Dr. Vanessa Ebrett (MN 31454/7), Coordinators of the Clinical Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine Section.