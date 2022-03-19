Spring Break airfare, hotel rates rise as COVID recedes

As COVID-19 cases decline, face mask protocols relax and more Americans venture to beaches, theme parks and other tourist destinations, travel is returning to levels not seen since the pandemic struck industry experts say.

The bad news: Airfares and gasoline prices are also hitting costs not seen in years.

Eric Oh, a freelance writer from Thousand Oaks, already feels the difference. He paid about $600 for a round-trip flight to Orlando, Florida, to visit Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and other theme parks, about $200 more than he paid a few months ago for a similar trip. “He surprised me and annoyed me a little bit,” he said of the raise.

Jay Johnson, president of Coastline Travel Group in Garden Grove, called the prices “shocking.” “I see hotel rates over $1,000 a night for rooms that were under $300 in 2019, and people are paying for it,” he said. “Spring break is definitely back,” added Johnson, who suspects travelers are willing to fork out more because they’re desperate to enjoy themselves again.

Almost 40% of Americans plan to travel during spring break, compared to 29% who anticipated doing so for the same season in 2021, according to a survey commissioned by the vacation rental company Vacasa. Home rental business Vrbo also reported a nearly 50% increase in demand this season, compared to a year earlier.

The spring break commutes, which typically start in mid-March, will occur this year just weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted its mask-wearing recommendation in counties where the population lives. 72% of Americans. In California, the use of face masks indoors will no longer be mandatory in schools and daycare centers after the 11th of this month.

“People who plan to walk in the spring are like bears coming out of hibernation,” said Melanie Fish, a spokeswoman for travel site Expedia. “We have woken up and we plan to go out, but we are not ready to go too far.”

The renewed demand is partially to blame for the higher prices. An analysis by travel website Hopper confirms that domestic airfares for the spring break period are up 21% from a year earlier, and hotel costs are up about 30% from 2021, approaching the amounts before. of the pandemic. Those who wait until the last minute to book a flight will likely pay up to 45% more, according to the company.

According to Hopper, the average domestic round-trip airline ticket for the fortnight of March 7-21 sells for $290, compared to the cost of $240 for the same period last year. Riders trying to get it on the spot will face an estimated $365 round-trip value.

The average hotel rate this season is $165 a night, compared to $129 last year and $148 in 2020, according to the company.

Road trippers won’t fare any better either. Gasoline costs, already high, were pushed to near-record levels by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which shocked the oil market. Nationally, the rate for a gallon of gasoline rose to an average of $3.61, about 90 cents more than a year earlier, and California fuel prices rose to $4.82 a gallon, according to AAA.

The reason for the higher prices is simple supply and demand: pent-up need among citizens who feel safe to travel after staying close to home for most of the pandemic. But airlines have yet to add back all the routes and seats that were available before the start of the global health emergency, in March 2020, when many companies began parking planes in remote and empty airports.

The number of domestic flights in the US is still 12% below what it was in 2019, and international travel is down 21%, according to Airlines for America, the trade group for the country’s airlines.

The hotels were also not fully replenished. In Los Angeles County, occupancy rates are expected to range between 68% in March and 78% in July, compared to 50% and 76% during the same months in 2021, according to Discover Los Angeles, the local tourist board.

Strollers who need to rent a car in the spring are likely to pay around $70 a day, about the same as in 2021, according to Hopper.

The most reserved cabotage destinations are Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles; as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the travel website.

At Coastline Travel Group, the most attractive passage is to Hawaii, said Johnson, which has dropped its coronavirus test requirement for fully vaccinated domestic travelers. For this reason, American tourists prefer the state of ‘Aloha’ to the places of Europe, where the diagnosis is still required, he pointed out.

The United States has also begun to see an increase in visitors from Europe despite testing requirements for foreigners entering the country, said Jeff Karnes, executive vice president of New World Travel in Los Angeles.

Even corporate travel (commuting to business conferences and trade shows) is beginning to pick up, which is good news for airlines and hotels because business travelers tend to book more expensive airline seats and rooms than leisure travelers.

Oh, the freelance writer, is an avid theme park enthusiast. His upcoming trip to Florida will include rides on several thrilling roller coasters at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, as well as Mardi Gras festivities at Universal Orlando. The extra $200 he paid for his plane tickets hurt, he admitted, but it’ll be worth it when he gets on those adrenaline-pumping rides. “I’ve only seen rave reviews of the new roller coasters,” he anticipated.

