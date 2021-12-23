Spring color harmony: colors and characteristics

Spring armocromia

Do you know the spring colors of the color scheme? What colors look good in a spring? Let’s go in order: in the meantime it must be said that this season is characterized by a warm undertone of the skin, by a light value (the overall ratio between the lightest and darkest tones of the face), by high contrast, as is the chromatic intensity .

In this scenario, the spring color palette opens up to a lively range of possibilities, among which the shades of coral, camel, turquoise, grass green, yellow and purple stand out, reaching up to fluorescent colors. If we have talked so far of spring color harmony of clothesAs far as make-up is concerned, on the eyes you can start with a warm neutral base, brown or bronze, on which to define blue, green and even slightly crazy shades of eyeliner. THE lipsticks the most beautiful for a spring are those with an orange base, such as lobster color, and peach nudes: many will envy the ease with which spring wears these shades, which are difficult for most people to wear. Even the blush perfect is peach or apricot color. Jewelry? Gold is preferred.

The hair of a spring varies in color, natural or artificial, from blond to warm brown, passing through natural red.

Artur DebatGetty Images

How to distinguish spring from summer in color harmony? Good question, because at first glance it is the seasons that immediately confuse an inexperienced eye. Try reading what it says aboutspring armocromia Rossella Migliaccio, true guru and pioneer of the subject, or do a consultation, if not with her with a good expert in the sector. The sessions are for everyone: for one spring woman’s armocromia, for example, it is established with the same test with which a hypothetical is examined spring armocromia man. But how much does an armocromia session cost? It is difficult to designate a single figure, however we believe that a professional cannot ask for less than € 100 / € 150 for a complete consultation.

Artur DebatGetty Images

Spring color blindness subgroups

But What kind of spring? This is precisely the classic question that arises in front of the different subgroups of spring, which are four, like those of the other seasons of the armocromia. And, it seems, the summer season is often confused.

Well, no more chatter, let’s get into the matter and examine the differences and similarities between the different categories: will you find out exactly what spring you are, or will it all be redone because you belong to another season? Cursed spring!

Absolute spring color blindness

Everyone talks to you about dominants, deep, light or medium tones, but you just can’t figure out which ones are more incisive by looking at the appearance of the skin on the face. No problem: maybe you belong toabsolute spring color harmony, a sub-category characterized by a general balance of intensity. There are those who also speak of dark spring color scheme, but it does not seem appropriate for the main qualities of the season in question.

The absolute spring palette is centered on decidedly warm and bright colors, including orange, grass green, vermilion red and hot pink. If this is good for the outfits, at the level of eye make-up the enhancement will be maximum with glittery shades, metallic peach, brown, bronze and gold, while wide with red orange, coral and nude peach lipsticks.

The absolute spring hair color scheme indicates only one thing: warm brown, both dark and lighter, the important thing is to stay away from cold brown and above all from raven black.

Is there any absolute spring vip? Of course, for example Cameron Diaz, Sharon Stone, Natalia Vodianova and Matt Lanter.

kundoyGetty Images

Light spring color blindness

L’light spring color blindness it is also called light spring color scheme: what enhances it are the not very intense colors, but always warm. It is often confused with the light summer, but what commands it is always the undertone: warm for spring, cold for summer.

Analyzing the palette of light spring, it turns out that it includes tones such as peach pink and mint green, as well as beige and off-white, or cream: the so-called candy colors they are precisely the stylistic code of this subgroup. The make-up is played on natural shades, apricot, with a touch of sprint given by teal green for the eyes and orange for the most intense lipsticks, otherwise wide for warm nudes.

Strictly warm blond hair, for light spring.

As examples of the present subgroup we can mention: Gillian Anderson, Chiara Ferragni, Cara Delevigne, Ilary Blasi, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Josh Homme, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender.

Warm spring color scheme

There hot spring in the color scheme it is one of the most interesting cases of the matter. Often it is even taken for autumn, but its high intensity soon brings the values ​​back to their place. Its dominant is very hot, yet it remains bright.

Obviously, the warm spring palette (it will also be indicated in this way, while we do not think the wording is completely correct soft spring color harmony of the sixteen-season classification system, given the so clear warm dominant), is rich in warm and medium-bright colors: ranging from camel to beige, to get to coral and peach, up to the passe-partout of the subgroup, that is the apricot color, also suitable for make-up. On the eyes it can illuminate warm brown, amber and bronze eyeshadows, on the lips it is the ideal nude, which can intensify to an orange red.

If there is a season, and a sub-group in particular, where red hair is divinely in all shades, even the brightest, it is the hot spring.

Should you happen to recognize yourself in Cristina Capotondi, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Miriam Leone, Emma Stone, Vittoria Puccini, Prince Harry and Damian Lewis, you are probably spring warm.

Getty Images

Bright spring color scheme

What characterizes and distinguishes the color scheme of bright spring is, generally, the warm complexion associated with light eyes. The intensity, typical of the season in question, is always evident.

For the bright spring color harmony it means having a rich palette of bright colors and shades, such as intense orange, yellow orange, bright emerald green, warm purple and almost fluorescent blue. These can also be used to create focuses in eye makeup, which starts from a natural, warm and luminous base. Indeed, it is possible to use them on the lips, which hold up well the craziest lipsticks on the market, as long as they are super vivid tones.

The best for bright spring hair is being kept brown, both very dark and a little lighter.

Is there any well-known character to be taken as a bright spring reference? Of course, for example Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes, Elettra Lamborghini, Adriana Lima, Angelina Jolie, Milla Jovovich and Riccardo Scamarcio.

