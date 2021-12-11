Spring, Inter-Genoa 2-2 final result: Casadei and Abiuso are not enough

Endless emotions between Inter and Genoa: Chivu’s boys are blocked at 2-2, at the end of a thrilling final match. For the Nerazzurri, the possibility of conquering the third consecutive victory in the league fades, which would have allowed them to make a further leap forward in the standings. The game starts almost 40 minutes late due to the ice on the field: after a long inspection, the referee gives the ok to play. The guests got off to a strong start, but Inter with Casadei took the lead. Ten minutes later Genoa found the deserved draw with Sahli. In the second half, the Nerazzurri increase the pressure, but rarely make themselves dangerous around Corci. The final is incandescent: Abiuso leads Inter forward amidst the rossoblu protests, which complain about an alleged offside, but a minute later Parodi sets the score on the definitive 2-2.