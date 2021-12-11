Spring, Inter-Genoa 2-2 final result: Casadei and Abiuso are not enough
Twelfth day of the championship for Chivu’s Nerazzurri: follow the live text of the match on Fcinter1908
– 11 Dec
There is no more time. Here ends Inter-Genoa, the final result 2-2.
94 ‘
– 11 Dec
Desperate attempt by Fabbian, ball out of the face of goal.
91 ‘
– 11 Dec
Another change for Genoa: Bamba enters for Accornero.
90 ‘
– 11 Dec
Given 3 minutes of injury time.
90 ‘
– 11 Dec
Immediate draw of Genoa, Parodi scored.
88 ‘
– 11 Dec
GOOOOOOOOL OF THE INTEEEEEEER !! ABIUSOOOOOOOO !! Yet another wandering ball in the Genoa area, Carboni hits his head, behind everyone check Abiuso who bags from two steps!
85 ‘
– 11 Dec
Casadei tries on a free kick, Corci sends the ball for a corner.
84 ‘
– 11 Dec
82 ‘
– 11 Dec
Inter still dangerous: Casadei is walled twice, Iliev also tries but the result is the same. Ball that reaches Fabbian, his right goes out.
79 ‘
– 11 Dec
Fontanarosa tries with his right, a ball that flies over the crossbar.
77 ‘
– 11 Dec
Change for Inter: Andersen enters for Nunziatini.
71 ‘
– 11 Dec
Spectacular deep throw by Nunziatini, Abiuso controls and kicks, but only finds the outside of the net.
68 ‘
– 11 Dec
Change for Genoa: Boiga takes the place of Sahli.
67 ‘
– 11 Dec
Inter close to scoring: first Iliev and then Carboni are blocked.
61 ‘
– 11 Dec
Cross from the left of Peschetola, Corci misses the ball in high output but no one takes advantage of it.
57 ‘
– 11 Dec
Replacement for Genoa: outside Boci, inside Parodi.
56 ‘
– 11 Dec
Double change for Inter: Iliev and Peschetola enter, Cecchini Muller and Curatolo leave.
52 ‘
– 11 Dec
Descent on the right of Silvestro, the defense of Genoa closes and does not even grant the corner kick.
50 ‘
– 11 Dec
Attempt by Inter, the action fades.
46 ‘
– 11 Dec
Genoa tries immediately, Accornero’s right is blocked by Carboni.
– 11 Dec
The recovery begins, no change for the two technicians.
– 11 Dec
The first half of Inter-Genoa ends here: the Nerazzurri have the advantage with Casadei, guest reply with Sahli.
45 ‘
– 11 Dec
Given 2 minutes of injury time.
44 ‘
– 11 Dec
Accornero booked for a conspicuous deduction on Cecchini Muller.
41 ‘
– 11 Dec
Casadei tries again the conclusion, dirty shot that ends in lateral foul.
39 ‘
– 11 Dec
Casadei again! Carboni’s perfect cross from the left, in the center of the box stands the Nerazzurri number 8 who turns his head and hits the crossbar.
35 ‘
– 11 Dec
Draw of Genoa: insistent action on the right, the carom ball on the post, Sahli resolves the scrum from a few steps.
34 ‘
– 11 Dec
Genoa sees itself forward: Accornero’s initiative, Botis touches and sends the ball into a corner kick.
33 ‘
– 11 Dec
Silvestro’s right from distance, shot too central. Corci blocks without problems.
32 ‘
– 11 Dec
Carboni’s cross from the left, Abiuso tries the deviation in a split, the Genoa defense takes refuge for a corner.
28 ‘
– 11 Dec
Yellow card also for Gjini.
25 ‘
– 11 Dec
GOOOOOOL OF THE INTEEEEEEER !! CASADEEEEEEEIIIIIIII !! Carboni’s cross from the left, Corci’s miracle on Curatolo’s header, on the loose ball Casadei is the quickest and bags!
22 ‘
– 11 Dec
First yellow card also for Genoa: yellow for Dellepiane for a foul on Curatolo.
20 ‘
– 11 Dec
Out of time intervention by Silvestro on Sahli, the referee extracts the yellow card.
18 ‘
– 11 Dec
Violent blow from a distance by Fabbian, Gjini rejects with his back.
15 ‘
– 11 Dec
Muscle problems for the linesman, game temporarily interrupted.
12 ‘
– 11 Dec
Uncertain exit of Botis, Buksa hits his head, the Inter goalkeeper finds the ball in his hands.
10 ‘
– 11 Dec
Inter counterattack attempt with Curatolo, Gjini closes well.
8 ‘
– 11 Dec
Genoa one step away from the lead: Accornero’s shot from distance hits the crossbar.
6 ‘
– 11 Dec
Colossal opportunity for Genoa: Buksa finds the ball at his feet inside the penalty area but shoots out from a very good position.
4 ‘
– 11 Dec
Try to show Inter forward, no danger for Genoa.
2′
– 11 Dec
Free kick from the three quarters for Genoa, good Botis coming out with his fists.
– 11 Dec
Referee’s whistle, let’s start! First ball managed by Genoa.
11:38
– 11 Dec
The teams finally enter the field: Inter in the classic Nerazzurri shirt, Genoa in a white away kit.
11:37
– 11 Dec
The referee has decided: let’s play!
half past eleven
– 11 Dec
The referee’s inspections continue, no news for the moment.
11:10
– 11 Dec
Still minutes of waiting: the referee prefers to wait, waiting for the ice to melt in some areas of the field.
11:02
– 11 Dec
A few minutes late. In the meantime, the two teams start to warm up again.
10:50
– 11 Dec
The pre-match warm-up ends, the two teams return to the locker room: the match kick-off in a few minutes.
10:20
– 11 Dec
The two teams take the field, the warm-up phase begins.
Endless emotions between Inter and Genoa: Chivu’s boys are blocked at 2-2, at the end of a thrilling final match. For the Nerazzurri, the possibility of conquering the third consecutive victory in the league fades, which would have allowed them to make a further leap forward in the standings. The game starts almost 40 minutes late due to the ice on the field: after a long inspection, the referee gives the ok to play. The guests got off to a strong start, but Inter with Casadei took the lead. Ten minutes later Genoa found the deserved draw with Sahli. In the second half, the Nerazzurri increase the pressure, but rarely make themselves dangerous around Corci. The final is incandescent: Abiuso leads Inter forward amidst the rossoblu protests, which complain about an alleged offside, but a minute later Parodi sets the score on the definitive 2-2.
Twelfth day of the Primavera championship: Cristian Chivu’s Inter, after the victories against Pescara and Napoli, are looking for the trio today against Genoa, only one point away from the Nerazzurri in the standings and fresh from the victory over Verona. The Inter coach re-proposes much of the line-up he saw in Madrid on Tuesday: the news are Botis in goal, Silvestro as right-back, Cecchini Muller in the control room and Curatolo in attack (in his third consecutive league title). Genoa is missing Beso, top scorer of the tournament with 9 goals. Kick-off at 11.
The official line-ups of Inter-Genoa:
INTER (4-3-1-2): 21 Botis; 19 Silvestro, 15 Fontanarosa, 13 Matjaz, 6 Carboni; 14 Fabbian, 16 Cecchini Muller, 18 Nunziatini; 8 Casadei (C); 22 Abiuso, 31 Curatolo
Available: 1 Rovida, 12 Basti, 4 Sangalli, 7 Peschetola, 10 Iliev, 24 Andersen, 25 Grygar, 27 Dervishi, 28 Villa, 30 Owusu, 36 Perin, 37 Peretti
Trainer: Cristian Chivu
GENOA (3-4-1-2): 22 Corci; 27 Marcandalli, 14 Cagia, 30 Gjini; 2 Dellepiane (C), 8 Biaggi, 23 Sadiku, 3 Boci; 33 Accornero; 25 Sahli, 44 Buksa
Available: 1 Mitrovic, 29 Velcea, 4 Cenci, 13 Bolcano, 17 Ghigliotti, 18 Boiga, 19 Parodi, 24 Bamba, 26 Bornosuzov, 18 Magliocca, 34 Lipani, 40 Manfredonia
Trainer: Luca Chiappino
Referee: Emanuele Frascaro
Assistants: Onion – Pizzoni
December 11, 2021 (change December 11, 2021 | 13:44)
