Spring summer 2022 fashion: the vintage 60s trend

Here the waist is not marked and the dress is characterized by a clean geometric cut: a subtle and discreet elegance which today is represented by Prada with its own box dress. We invite you to splurge too mini dress covered with micro and macro sequins.

Prada spring summer 2022 Prada spring summer 2022 Prada spring summer 2022

Spring summer 2022 fashion: short jackets and trapeze overcoats for the coordinates

Last year we discovered that outfits (including suits) are a safe haven for the undecided. Now we have to take a next step and dare with colored suits, a new antidote to fight the grayest days. Christian Dior brought numerous fashion solutions to the catwalk, all to have a comfortable and chic outfit thanks to the trapeze cuts of the overcoats and the short boxy jackets. In the runway looks we found the green of Gen Z, the candy pink and the more lilac orange block.

Absolutely playful and immersed in the contemporary, Moschino’s interpretation that brings back with a joyful spirit some elements fished from childhood on pastel-colored looks.

Spring summer 2022 fashion: baggy pants

The evening pajamas by Emilio Pucci inexorably marked the fashion of the 60s, thanks to a truly chic satin coordinated. Today that linearity and fluidity can be found in the light fabrics – colorful and often declined in exciting patterns – with which wide trousers are cut. Added to them is the wide denim so loved by icons such as Jane Birkin: life begins to descend to prepare for Woodstock 1969.

Jane Birkin, 1966 Stephan C Archetti

Spring summer 2022 fashion: chic shoes with low square heels

As recorded by several e-shops, high heels aroused new interest last year: a clear response that corresponds to the desire to return to party and feel sexy after a year of ultra flat slippers and sneakers. But not everyone is familiar with walking with dizzying elevations. The creative response was given through two models: platform shoes (complete with plateau, those of Versace – to be clear – go sold-out) and décolleté or boots with block heel, the heel that best represents 60s fashion.

Dior spring summer 2022 Dior spring summer 2022 Dior spring summer 2022

Spring summer 2022 fashion: bags to carry by hand and the return of an icon

In the 60s they wore handbags, mostly in coordination with the shoes and always in harmony with the rest of the look: the use of color in vintage fashion has always been masterful. They were held in hand with gloves or dangling from the arm: the bags were small, designed for the necessary (and there was no smartphone!). It is an accessory that symbolizes the bon ton taste that has marked the image of some fashion icons, such as Jackie Kennedy.