Spring, you are positive at Covid. Conditions ok, but the virus must be prevented from spreading

Primavera, six viola players tested positive at Covid. Conditions ok, but the virus must be prevented from spreading, even for the first team

You are positive at Covid in the group of Fiorentina spring, he writes The nation. The six infected footballers are all residents of the “Astro Mediceo” boarding school, the structure that also hosts lower category members and staff. Last Monday, the Primavera had taken the field with Turin, and the routine check had not produced any surprises. The next one, however, brought a “boom” of positivity within the Spring. Fortunately, the conditions of the players do not cause concern. However, there is to manage the outbreak, limit the sporting repercussions and perhaps prevent the positivity from spreading to other members.

Last night, eg, in the group that faced Benevento in the Italian Cup, there were also Primavera Bianco and Munteanu, whose swabs made before taking the field were obviously negative. The next championship match on Sunday in Ferrara against Spal does not seem at risk either, given that, in this situation, the number of infected is not such as to foresee slippage.

