Springsteen sells the rights to his songs for half a billion

If confirmed, the deal – which Billboard had recently talked about without providing the contents – would be the largest transaction ever made for a single artist’s catalog and would include, according to the New York Times, both the work ofas a singer and as an author. ” The Boss “ he is considered, with good reason, as one of the best rock artists of all time.

To him we owe successes like “Born in the USA”, “Dancing in the Dark” And “Born to Run”. Springsteen it also won an Oscar for Best Song With “ Street of Philadelphia ”, the iconic film accompanying the opening credits of the film ” Philadelphia ”, directed by Jonathan Demme and starring Tom Hanks, who was also awarded the legendary statuette for best leading actor.

Since the beginning of his career, Springsteen has played with the E Street Band. Both The Boss and the E Street Band have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The latest album by “Letter to You”, was released in October 2020 and, as always, was a success. Springsteen reopened Broadway in June with its show, “Springsteen on Broadway”, after the long pause caused by the restrictions for Covid-19.