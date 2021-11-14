Sports

Sprint Qualifying, Leclerc criticizes himself: “The car is fast, the result is my fault”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

While Carlos Sainz was probably going to experience what was his best day since being in Ferrari, on Saturday Charles Leclerc he was not the best, with 7th place at the end of the Interlagos Sprint Qualifying. A difference in performance partly due to the difference in compound (soft for the Spaniard, medium for the Monegasque), but the number 16 was the first to admit that he could have done better in terms of driving. A very humble and sincere mea culpa from the Montecarlo driver.

Sainz radiant: “Great start, if I drive well they won’t pass me”

Objective to take back the McLarens

There is a Brazilian GP to face in the best possible way after a mini race that Charles described to the microphones of Sky: “For the start, the soft was certainly a bit better, but after that it should have been the average compound that went faster, but I struggled a lot from the start. I have to work and understand why I struggled more than Carlos, who did a great race.

What if I thought I’d keep Norris’ McLaren behind me more easily? Yes sure. It’s bad, but I have to work on myself, the car goes fast, it was I who let me pass. I have to work for the GP. From sixth position on the grid (Charles will earn a seat for Hamilton’s penalty, ed.) everything is possible, tomorrow we will have to pay attention again to the choice of tire at the start, but we will aim to overhaul the McLaren and finish in front of them with both cars. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Conference Laeague, Rome, Mourinho calls Mayoral, Villar, Diawara and Reynolds, excluded after Bodo

1 week ago

5 attackers to be deployed at the Fantasy Football

1 week ago

Chiellini: ‘A Juve player wants the Super League: in Serie A there are too many teams, it is necessary. I would abolish the VAR ‘| First page

4 days ago

MotoGP, Bagnaia: “The trail to Valentino? It’s the least I could do for him”

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button