Sprint Qualifying, Leclerc criticizes himself: “The car is fast, the result is my fault”

While Carlos Sainz was probably going to experience what was his best day since being in Ferrari, on Saturday Charles Leclerc he was not the best, with 7th place at the end of the Interlagos Sprint Qualifying. A difference in performance partly due to the difference in compound (soft for the Spaniard, medium for the Monegasque), but the number 16 was the first to admit that he could have done better in terms of driving. A very humble and sincere mea culpa from the Montecarlo driver.

Objective to take back the McLarens

There is a Brazilian GP to face in the best possible way after a mini race that Charles described to the microphones of Sky: “For the start, the soft was certainly a bit better, but after that it should have been the average compound that went faster, but I struggled a lot from the start. I have to work and understand why I struggled more than Carlos, who did a great race.

What if I thought I’d keep Norris’ McLaren behind me more easily? Yes sure. It’s bad, but I have to work on myself, the car goes fast, it was I who let me pass. I have to work for the GP. From sixth position on the grid (Charles will earn a seat for Hamilton’s penalty, ed.) everything is possible, tomorrow we will have to pay attention again to the choice of tire at the start, but we will aim to overhaul the McLaren and finish in front of them with both cars. “