Sprint start for the stock exchanges. Oil runs, ruble plummeting

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges move with the accelerator lowered and show increases of more than 3% while gas prices move back (-10% in Europe) and those of the Petroleum in the aftermath of the US and UK halt to import crude oil from Russia. Moscow agreed to a truce to open humanitarian corridors for 12 hours to allow civilians from affected cities, while the Fitch agency further cut the Russian sovereign rating by anticipating a imminent default due to the impact of the sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Raw materials in tension: oil rises, gas folds

Increase of about 2% for i barrel prices of oil in the aftermath of the US decision to ban the importation of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia. The UK in turn will cut off its crude oil imports from Moscow by the end of the year. The price of the natural gas in Europe at 189 euros per megawatt hour. The tension on the market is confirmed metals: the London Metal Exchange in London has announced that it does not plan to restart normal trading of suspended nickel contracts after the flare-up of prices (+ 250% in two sessions) while aluminum confirms the values ​​in the area of ​​3500 dollars per ton.

In Milan Unicredit is triggered, only the energetic ones go down

In Piazza Affari, a snapshot of Unicredit: in a note released on the evening of Tuesday 8 March, he clarified his exposure in Russia and estimated that in the event of the worst scenario, with the zeroing of the exposure, the impact on Cet1 (200 bp) allows bank of confirm the dividend in cash and the plan for the purchase of own shares. In the wake of Intesa Sanpaolo. Well Pirelli & C and managed savings. Telecom Italia earns: on Sunday a board of directors will decide the answer to the fund Kkr which at the end of November had submitted an expression of interest in a takeover bid on the telecommunications group. Meanwhile, the agency Moody’s has lowered the rating on the company to Ba3 with a negative outlook.

Ruble plunging after Fitch cut

The ruble slips further after Fitch’s further cut in Russian sovereign rating in the reopening session of the local currency market. The exchange rate between the dollar and the ruble rose by 8% to 113.9 compared to Friday’s values. On international platforms, the Russian currency trades at 127 for one dollar and at 140 for one euro. The Fitch agency downgraded the Russian Federation’s rating from ‘B’ to ‘C’ due to the impact of sanctions on the national economy. For the rating agency, the risk of a Russian default on sovereign debt is “imminent”.

Tokyo closes down, fears about rising energy costs weigh

Closing down for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which remains anchored on minimum for over a year, with investors remaining fearful of the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on economic growth due to the gradual rise in energy costs. At the end of the session, the Nikkei index fell by 0.30%, settling at 24,717.53 points. The broader Topix index also dropped 0.05% to close at 1,758.89 points.