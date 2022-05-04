Spritzee would have a regional form in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, according to this leak

Share

The original was a Fairy-type Pokémon.

There are many rumors that run around the new Pokémon that will arrive with those announced Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Purple, being these games that we hardly know anything about. However, if there is something that many fans of the brand are looking forward to seeing are the regional formssince after Sun and Moon, Sword and Shield and Arceus Pokémon Legends it is clear that these alternative variants of known species are here to stay.

Under this same premise, we have had recent cases of what seem to be the regional forms of Oddish, shaped like a pineapple, while Diglett would be a kind of geyser, which, as far as I have been able to tell, exist in Portugal. However, it seems that it will not be limited to these two, since a sixth generation Pokémon would also get regional form.

Spritzee is a Fairy-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 6.

It must be said that this post comes from Reddit without having been verified at any time, in the same way as the fact that we have been seeing alleged 9th generation leaks It could have caused many fans to draw fake Pokémon to try to sneak in some bullshit. For all this, take this information with very thick tweezers.

All that said, the Pokémon in question in this case would be Spritzee, a Fairy-type Pokémon introduced in the sixth generation, which symbolizes perfumes, among other concepts in its original design. And it seems that, if this leak is true, in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple it took on a somewhat rougher appearance than we know:

It has to be said that It is not known what types it would have, since in the case of Diglett it seemed clear that the Water / Earth type (which was also indicated) was the one that would be applied in this case. Similarly, it is unknown on which Spanish or Portuguese concept would it be basedwhich shows that this is by far the design that has the least chance of being real.

In any case, we will have to wait for a Pokémon Presents to confirm more information, such as the release date of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purplesince, at the moment, it is only known that they will arrive at the end of the year.

