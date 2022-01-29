Spurs fans accuse Paratici of working for Juve

Some Spurs fans attacked the ds accusing him of working to fix the Juventus budget

Before Dejan Kulusevskithen within a few hours too Rodrigo Bentancur. The transfer market rumors of Juventus and Tottenham have been traveling for a few days with hypotheses and crossed negotiations and the situation has begun to annoy some Spurs fans who have pointed the finger at the ds Fabio Paratici. After the announcement of Vlahovic by the bianconeri, the future of Kulusevski has become central and the London club has been compared to the Swedish talent. Now interest in Juventus’ Zakaria pushes Bentancur to north London as well.

The proposal for Kulusevski would be a loan with a redemption obligation for a total of 35 million euros; a figure that would be tempting to Juventus, who will have the Swede on the budget next June for less than 20 million euros.

In the last few hours, however, the Bentancur hypothesis for the Spurs has taken hold and it is precisely this indiscretion annoyed several Tottenham fans on social networks. The accusation against Paratici is that he does not work thinking about the good and the future of the Spurs but to settle the Juventus balance sheet.