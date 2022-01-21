Sputnik and mRNA vaccines (bankruptcy): all the paper houses collapse – Covid Emergency

The mRNA vaccines used in Italy and throughout the West have been shown to “function” little in limiting infections, while the so-called Omicron variant manages to “puncture” them. This shows us the reality with infected people even after 3 doses of the vaccine. Similar news also comes from Pfizer’s lab rat country, Israel, where Defense Minister Gantz, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Netanyahu government, was infected even after the fourth dose.

The vaccine flop is confirmed in relation to protection from contagion. The fourth dose is also punctured by the virus. With the launch of the fourth dose vaccination campaign in Israel on January 19, a new record of daily infections was recorded: 71,593 new infections and 526 patients in serious condition.

A study conducted by the Sheba Hospital in Tel Aviv shows that inoculating the fourth dose of the vaccine with mRNA guarantees only a somewhat limited defense against the Omicron variant.

Out of 274 healthcare professionals vaccinated – 154 with Pfizer and 120 with Moderna – after receiving 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine, the clinical study showed an increase in antibodies only slightly above the third dose which did not prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

Remaining in Israel, Professor Shmuel Shapira, former head of the Biological Institute of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, bluntly rejected the vaccine of the pharmaceutical multinational Pfizer calling it “mediocre” and effective only in the “short term”. Then he adds: “It is a mediocre vaccine: I was vaccinated three times and I got sick. Many people have been infected after being vaccinated. Defining the vaccine as moderately effective is rather generous ”.





Shapira also recalled that “there are other vaccines that are much more effective. There are countries with lower vaccination rates that they have endured [la pandemia] well”.

News of a very different nature instead comes from Russia: the director of the Gamaleya Center stated that “among those vaccinated with Sputnik V, there are practically no hospitalizations due to the Omicron.” Alexander Guintsburg explained that the Russian vaccine serum works 2 , 5 times better against Omicron than in the case of those inoculated with Pfizer.

“The first reports from the clinics, which are already arriving and have been repeatedly shared with the press, indicate that there are practically no patients vaccinated with Sputnik V among those hospitalized with omicron,” said Alexander Guintsburg, director of the Gamaleya center. whose scientists created the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, in an interview with RT.

The microbiologist added that exact data on the number of hospitalized people among those vaccinated with Sputnik V in Russia will arrive in the next 10 days, and expressed the hope that their numbers will be “minimal” and that “this trend will continue”.

The effectiveness of the vaccine developed in Russia, the first to be approved against Covid, is also confirmed by Spallanzani of Rome. A statement released by the scientific team of the Roman hospital states that “all vaccines currently authorized lose some of their effectiveness against Omicron. The results of the laboratory experiments, conducted in collaboration between the Spallanzani Institute and the Gamaleya Institute, have documented that over 70% of people vaccinated with Sputnik V maintain a neutralizing activity against Omicron, and this activity is largely maintained even at a distance of 3-6 months after vaccination. These results, which have just come out in preprint, are extremely encouraging and useful for defining new vaccination strategies in relation to the evolution of the variants of SARS-CoV-2 “.

The study was conducted at the Spallanzani Institute, using comparable serum samples from individuals who were inoculated with Sputnik V and Pfizer, and had similar levels of IgG antibodies and virus neutralization activity against the original Covid strain that was first identified in Wuhan, China.

Sputnik Light as a booster significantly increases virus neutralization activity against Omicron, which is comparable to titers observed after Sputnik V against wild-type virus, associated with high levels of protection, according to the research.

Another study involving nearly 500,000 healthcare workers in South Africa demonstrated that Sputnik Light was 85% effective against hospitalization caused by the Omicron variant.

The scientific article referring to the Spallanzani study was written by a team of 12 Italian and nine Russian researchers, led by Francesco Vaia, the director of the Spallanzani Institute, and Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Center. The results were uploaded to medRxiv (a platform for publishing preprint medical research), and is available for peer review.

In short, we are at the total failure of the mRNA vaccines produced by Big Pharma and with them of the vaccination strategies of those Western countries that have decided to fight Covid, for purely political and non-health reasons, with vaccines that could not stop the infections. . In doing so, they wanted to turn vaccination into a geopolitical weapon of blackmail.

At this point the question arises: why has Sputnik V not yet been approved, as well as the vaccines produced by Cuba and China?

The Italian government led by the neoliberal technocrat Mario Draghi comes out really badly. It introduced the vaccination obligation for those over 50, imposed a general surreptitious obligation through the discriminatory use of the ‘green pass’, an instrument of political and non-medical blackmail, excluding a priori a vaccine that is much more effective than the only two approved and used in Italy. Even those vaccinated with Russian serum cannot obtain a health pass if they do not agree to have a third dose inoculated with mRNA vaccines.

As we have seen, the green pass and the Italian strategy do not stop contagions, but are a formidable tool for fueling discrimination and horizontal conflict. Maybe that’s what the Draghi government really wanted? The suspicions are more than legitimate at this point.