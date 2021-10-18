Sputnik, Gagarin, the Moon: I was there, says Amalia

There is a great coming and going between the Earth and the low orbit: this is also recorded by the Turin Book Fair, where astronautics and astronomy have highlighted signs of this second era of space under the banner of private initiative and business. At the Hoepli stand you are met by the sculpted cheekbones of Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire who wants to colonize Mars. Of Musk, technology expert Ashlee Vance has written the only “authorized biography” (Hoepli, 355 pages, € 24.90). You will be perplexed by the life of an enigmatic man who, at the end of his rare interviews, asks journalists: “Do I look crazy to you?”. I doubt he ever received an honest answer. His rival Jeff Bezos a few days ago with the “tourist” rocket Blue Origin brought Captain Kirk, born William Shatner, 90, protagonist of the TV series “Star Trek”, into orbit, transforming him into the oldest astronaut in history . While returning to Earth, the Russian actress Yulia Peresild, protagonist of the first film shot on the Space Station beating Tom Cruise and Hollywood cinema, at the Book Fair Tommaso Ghidini talked about the present and future space. At the top of the European Space Agency, Ghidini designs the Moon Village, the settlement that will rise in the south pole of the Moon around 2030. His “Homo caelestis” (Longanesi) opens by describing the griffon chicks that learn to fly near the lighthouse of Capocaccia, in Sardinia, and before flapping their wings trying to imitate the griffin mother they fall like stones for 30 meters. This is the comparison he uses for the descent of the “Philae” probe-laboratory on the comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko, a 5-kilometer lump of ice, gravel and rocks that the European spacecraft “Rosetta” reached a billion kilometers from Earth after a 12-year journey, ten of which spent in hibernation.

Rummaging in a comet

The drill with which “Philae” had to rummage in the comet was designed by Amalia Ercoli Finzi, the first woman to graduate in aeronautical engineering in Italy, who yesterday presented her small but dense book “Space Race: 1, 2, 3 … Street!” (Dedalo Editions, 94 pages, 11.50 euros). From her privileged observatory, Amalia Ercoli Finzi retraces the first three major stages of the space age in an original perspective: 4 October 1957, launch of the Russian Sputnik, the first artificial satellite (at the time Amalia was in her second year at the Milan Polytechnic); April 12, 1961, Jurij Gagarin, first man in Earth orbit; July 20, 1969, the American landing on the moon.

The astronaut’s tumble

The series of Edizioni Dedalo is conceived as a series of “master lessons” and therefore allows for personal anecdotes. Yesterday at the Book Fair Amalia Ercoli Finzi, a force of nature, 84 years old, 5 children and 7 grandchildren, told some curious ones. Gagarin who lands in Siberia far from the expected place stunned by an acceleration to 10 g (usually at 9 g you lose consciousness) and dragging the parachute with him, he goes to meet a frightened peasant woman and tells her “I am a Russian man, I come from space “. Kennedy who challenges the Soviet Union with the historic phrase “We will go to the moon because it is there, and it is difficult”. Charles Duke, commander of the Apollo 16 lunar module who confided his embarrassment to stumble in front of millions of viewers while collecting stones on the moon, embarrassment heightened by three attempts to get up with the bulk of the suit.

A “leash” for Mars

Franco Malerba, the first Italian astronaut, in dialogue with Amalia Ercoli Finzi recalled his mission on the Shuttle with the satellite “on a leash” which should have unrolled for 20 kilometers. The construction mistake made by an American firm prevented this, but it was also demonstrated the possibility of generating electricity in space at the expense of the Shuttle’s momentum by cutting the Earth’s magnetic field with a conductor cable. Thirty years have passed, the spatial use of the “leash” has not faded. “A spaceship en route to Mars – says Malerba – could be conceived in two parts held together by a” leash “and rotating around the midpoint: with one revolution per minute and a leash of one kilometer, half the Earth’s gravity would be generated. , making the long journey of the astronauts more bearable. “

Two golden seasons

Contemporary astronomy is the theme of Patrizia Caraveo’s “Sidereus Nuncius 2.0” just published by Mondadori Università (182 pages, 14 euros). Galileo delivered his “Sidereus Nuncius” to a Venetian printer in March 1610 to make known the extraordinary discoveries that the telescope he perfected had made possible: mountains, craters and “seas” on the Moon, the satellites of Jupiter, the phases of Venus, the strange “orecchiette” of Saturn (the rings), stars invisible to the naked eye in the Milky Way. That golden age of astronomy is now repeated with the opening of other windows of astronomy after the optics inaugurated by Galileo.

Between gravitational waves and neutrinos

Gravitational waves, gamma-ray bursts, very high-energy neutrinos, images of black holes, hypothetical exotic particles constituting “dark matter”, data from the European astrometric satellite Gaia, but also Oumuamua, the first asteroid of interstellar origin, are the ” messengers of the new astronomy ”of which Patrizia Caraveo writes with an update that goes as far as researches a few months ago and still in progress, just as Galileo did by communicating in March observations of Jupiter that he had made at the beginning of January. Interestingly mentioned on the sidelines, high-energy astronomy, an area in which Caraveo is an authority, was born by chance in 1972 thanks to the spy-satellites of the Vela series, launched to check that no nuclear tests were carried out in the atmosphere in violation. of the treaty signed in 1963 by the USA, the USSR and the United Kingdom. Atomic explosions release their energy mostly in the form of gamma rays, and the Vela satellites revealed many of these emissions. It took a few years to convince himself that those gamma rays were coming from faraway places in the universe and not from a superpower’s war games.

A science for happiness

Updated up to gravitational waves and consequent Nobel Prize, Gaia’s observations and the hunt for dark matter, it is also “L’incanto di Urania” (Carocci publisher, 531 pages, 34 euros) by Massimo Capaccioli, former director of the Observatory of Naples. But in this robust volume we also find, as it says, the subtitle, “twenty-five centuries of exploration of the sky”. That is, not only the latest news but the long journey that prepared them. It is a highly popular work inspired by a civil commitment that Capaccioli makes explicit in the concluding lines: “Although it represents an increasingly difficult commitment for those who are called to metabolize new discoveries and their consequences, research remains an experience. wonderful. Let’s rejoice, then! But let us also be vigilant so that this sublime activity of the human mind, the true umbilical cord with the cosmos, does not end up escaping us and surrendering itself, in the splendor of its power, to a soulless oligarchy. Only in this way will we be able to continue the climb towards a knowledge functional to happiness, without which everything loses its purpose. “