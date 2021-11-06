SPY FINANCE / Fourth wave, the Covid alarm that suits central banks

How is it possible to have gone from the record recovery to the fourth wave in less than two months and despite vaccinations and green passes, at least in our country? Should we really blame Eastern Europe? Does everything really depend on the Trieste cluster of unvaccinated people in permanent manifestation and without distancing and masks? Maybe a few questions now it’s really time to ask them. Because when is the Corriere della Sera to open its first page with the confirmation of the fourth round of pandemic alarm, then one enters by right into the category of the official narrative.

SPY FINANCE / So the ECB took advantage of the blaze of our spread

Not if you have noticed it, then: after a period of healthy detoxification, almost no longer needed after months and months of anxiety-inducing Toyotist exploitation, the televirologists in scrubs and alarmism of order. A film already seen. Which, in fact, has only two explanations. First, it must be acknowledged that no one has understood anything about this virus even after two years and we have to accept a future with annual or six-monthly vaccine boosters and oral pills. In short, endemic. The pharmaceutical companies thank you. Second, a trend is being dramatized that with the arrival of the first cold weather – seasonal flu combined with a social life indoors and no longer outdoors, as well as the end for many of smart work – was largely predictable and has nothing to do with it. to deal with the unvaccinated in a version to be redeemed. Or marginalize, pending killing.

FED AND POLITICS / The truth about inflation revealed by Powell’s lies

What is happening with the thermal district of the Euganean Hills and its hotel facilities speaks for itself: for the authorities we are at the Wuhan-style outbreak, for the managers 30 cases registered in over 100 hotels are turning into an unjustified alarm. Who’s right? Who is wrong? I am not a doctor, nor a member of the CTS, so I avoid going into it. I only try to photograph reality. Which, today, tells us that in China the provinces affected by new outbreaks are 20 from 13 just ten days ago and the new daily cases of contagion have risen to about 800 from 40 last week. This despite the restrictions imposed immediately by the regime, including the cancellation of the Beijing marathon and the closure of Disneyworld in Shanghai, complete with a lockdown and buffer for all 33,000 visitors. So, the issue would be a bit broader than the Eastern European cluster who want to sell us as fiction, pointing the finger at Bulgaria with its disheartening 26% vaccinated population.

INFLATION & MARKETS / The Fed has chosen the “lesser evil” at the expense of the middle class

As it happens, another major Chinese real estate player, Kaisa, yesterday suspended the trading of all its units listed in Hong Kong after a non-payment of coupons on an expiring bond. Despite having avoided the “Chinese Lehman” tout court with the Evergrande case, Beijing still has to deal with a debt bubble linked to real estate that yesterday sent the average yield of the bonds. on-shore in addition to 21%, an absolute record that forced the PBOC to a new liquidity injection of over 100 billion yuan (16 billion dollars) into the system through yet another open market operation.

The situation is serious, the unprecedented pressures on a sector that refers to over 60% of investments by Chinese citizens in various forms, from equities to bonds to pension and wealth management plans. In short, in those parts it takes a bit of an emergency to work in peace. All the more so as the Sixth Plenum of the Party is about to begin, so everything must postpone an appearance of normality to the outside. On the other hand, America seems to have returned immune. From Covid, of course. But you don’t give sickouts, i.e. absences from work due to illness. They are no longer just hitting airlines – with United having to cancel over 1,000 domestic flights over Halloween weekend – but also federal services like firefighters and police, nurses and doctors. The most unionized. But also the most essential. Those towards whom the new crusade of the White House for the immediate vaccination obligation seems to be directed, however, to which the workers of the commercial ports of the West Coast have responded indirectly, something like 15,000 people who allow goods from all over the world to reach the huge supermarket called America. And who are now threatening to cross their arms in the name of their contract expiring on July 1, 2022.

At the head of the protest the very powerful International Longshore and Warehouse Union, able in 2014 to semi-paralyze the Long Beach hub to obtain the required conditions: today that agreement is ending and the crisis on the supply chain – a little more one month after Christmas and with Black Friday already compromised, in a country where consumption still accounts for 70% of GDP – it is offering an extraordinary side for a negotiation with a knife firmly on the handle. If the so-called West Coast Corridor, from Los Angeles to Oakland, is blocked, America is blocked, as goods from China arrive in those terminals. In short, a potential disaster. We bet that, soon, the fourth wave will arrive by air also in the USA?

And the reason these three graphs show us. The former exemplifies how the slowdown in US growth has just pushed US labor productivity to a minimum since 1981, while the latter contextualizes why unions are simultaneously forcing their hand on new deals. As we said in yesterday’s article, the combination of Fed liquidity and Treasury employment and income support has blown wage dynamics in the United States, whose entrepreneurs – especially medium and small ones – are desperate for labor. And if in September, 42% of US SMEs confirmed that they had raised the level of their wages, the latest survey by the trade association confirms with 32% of the total they have planned increases in the next three months.

Finally, the third graph shows how the cost of gasoline at the pump in the US is approaching in large strides to the average of $ 3.5 per gallon, a level recorded very few times in the last twenty years. Not surprisingly, Joe Biden has made an opening of negotiations in Opec + a top priority to obtain an increase in production that crushes prices down – and quickly -.

Gentlemen, it is called inflation, the same one that the loners of the economy have denied ontologically until the other day. The same that central banks are increasingly timidly defining as transitory. The same generated by that crime against financial common sense called perennial Qe or helicopter money or Mmt or universal income. Call it what you want, one fact remains: debt is always bad and there are no free meals. Otherwise, accept the cost of this monetarist delusion: endemic. Because without a perpetual global alarm, everything goes wrong. Hence, we accept the virus as an appendix to central bank policy. The most effective, by the way.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED