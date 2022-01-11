SPY FINANCE / The truth about Kazakhstan ready to leave Europe without gas

They are taking us for a ride. For the umpteenth time. So, better set the record straight: in Kazakhstan the usual suspects hoped to carry out yet another colorful revolt. But this time the answer was one that freezes the blood. Because Moscow immediately activated the clause that created the conditions for the first field test of the operation of the CSTO, the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty born in 1992 from six post-Soviet CIS nations (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan): a success, revolt quelled in less than 24 hours. And deployment of paratroopers and Specnaz in record time. Translated? Moscow expected this. Otherwise he would not have deployed such a rapid reaction force. A clear signal to NATO regarding the scenarios that could be envisaged in Ukraine, net of US threats and European short-sightedness on sanctions.

CASA BIANCA & SILICON VALLEY / Pact with the devil (but he’s smarter)

Myopia, sure. Because on the day of the great repression and the newspapers that focused solely on President Tokayev’s order to shoot rioters, European gas futures for February delivery fell 10% intraday. The market, pragmatic to the point of cynicism, has understood what politics still pretends to ignore: Europe needs Russia, at least in terms of energy.

CHAOS KAZAKHSTAN / “It is the repression of a regime that is a friend of Moscow and also of Beijing”

And why did Moscow expect what happened in Kazakhstan? This first image puts the question in a first unorthodox perspective: the National Endowment for Democracy, the umbrella abbreviation with which the State Department finances NGOs around the world and trains them for colored revolutions outlined by the wishes of the CIA, last year alone it invested $ 1 million in the country for business public relations against the government and in training for mass protests. As you can see from the news on the incident, money well spent.

On the other hand, retrying costs little effort. Dzmitry Halko, a well-known Belarusian civil rights activist, on January 7 claimed on his Twitter profile his involvement in organizing the protests in Kazakhstan, also flanked by historical members of the color revolution in Ukraine. But be careful, because by now the logic of destabilization is so consolidated that it no longer even needs to conceal. Interviewed by Sputnik, the executive vice-president of the Eurasia Group, Earl Rassmussen, said the following: “I find it interesting that the revolt has manifested itself in an apparently coordinated way throughout the nation just before the Orthodox Christmas and just before the talks between Russia and Born in Ukraine. Coincidence? It is worth asking ourselves ». In short, once again the international in chaos disguised as a defense of civil rights. Soros docet. But that’s not enough. If anyone had wondered why the United States has so far limited its reaction to the evacuation of part of the diplomatic personnel in the country, an implicit answer comes from this photograph: it portrays the current US President, Joe Biden, together with his talked-about son. Hunter and two very important figures in pre-revolt Kazakhstan.

RUSSIA IN MALI / “Putin has awaited the withdrawal of France and is now aiming for the Sahel”

On the left the oligarch Kenes Rakishev and on the right Karim Massimov, the latter the former intelligence number one arrested on Sunday by order of President Tokayev for high treason. In fact, the logistical mind of the attempted coup. Unpleasant. So much so that a nice smokescreen is needed. Like this one, for example. And if in the case of Kenes Rakishev the photograph may be acceptable to a top-level politician like Joe Biden (it was taken before the election), given the weather vane nature of the friendships that a man solely interested in protecting his business can make, it seems at least inconvenient to pose next to the one who at the time was the head of security and of the 007s of a regime that the US considered illiberal and authoritarian.

Be careful, because Russia is no longer kidding. And the air is starting to get really heavy. Net of the farce table on Ukraine, NATO has already decided: Moscow is not implementing the de-escalation, therefore the pressure must be increased. And even before putting your butt on the chair of the Geneva talks, the US threatened extreme consequences in the event of an invasion of Ukraine and announced the elaboration together with the EU partners of new, harsh sanctions against Moscow. Translated, let’s get ready for completely blocked Russian gas flows. Not surprisingly, on Sunday 90,000 Berliners tasted the bitter taste of half a day without light or heating due to a blackout. It will be a coincidence that this raising of tones is contemporary to the declaration of none other than the Secretary General of the SPD, Kevin Kuehnert, according to which “we must not continue to mix the operational aspect of Nord Stream 2 with political issues or respect for human rights in Russia “? Are the Germans beginning to understand what price the blind alignment to Blinken’s wishes might entail? And while there was shooting in Kazakhstan, US F-16s arrived in Poland for a joint deployment and rapid reaction exercise.

It is playing with fire. Because when the tension rises so much, then a spark is enough to make everything go out of control. And to put the burden of ninety on the incident and on what is likely to develop in the coming days, here is that interviewed by the TV channel Khabar-24, the Kazakh Minister of Health felt the need to reassure everyone about the safety of the bio-laboratory located near the city of Almaty, built in 2017 and home to a study on particularly dangerous pathogens. Like Wuhan. And if the bio-lab is funded by the US, both Russian and Chinese scientists actively collaborate. In short, Kazakhstan risks turning into a very delicate nerve center of the current geopolitical power struggle, much more than the press reports suggest. One detail above all suffices: in offering all its solidarity and support to the Kazakh government, China has clearly spoken of “a necessary response in the face of riots sparked by foreign forces”. As if to say, if you were impressed by what the Russians put in place, try to imagine what could happen, in case someone had the ingenuity to stand between us and the concept of One China relating to Taiwan.

One thing is certain: if Covid, as we all hope, were to finally lose its global emergency profile, the warfare at the highest levels it seems ready to take over as an alibi for a new Qe and extraordinary GDP multiplier, in a world that flirts with stagflation and the fear of rate hikes. The Doctor Strangelove is back. But it’s not a movie.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED