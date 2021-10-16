SPY FINANZA / Bitcoin & co., The perfect scapegoat for a new Qe

Seven years is a very long waiting period. Cryptocurrency fanatics know something, eagerly awaiting a definitive word from the SEC regarding the launch of the first Bitcoin futures-based ETF in the United States. The wait seems over, because with a tweet definitely cryptic with respect to the necessary precautions before investing in this instrument, the US market regulator appears to have given the green light to start trading of the fund managed by ProShares and Invesco Ltd next week. Not surprisingly, the valuations of all digital currencies in the night between Thursday and Friday literally exploded to the upside.

The last bastion of resistance of the status quo towards the crypto revolution has fallen? Be careful to judge the book by its cover. First, it is always necessary to wait for the decision to become official. Second, let’s remember the moment we are living in: inflation out of control (at least compared to the responses that central banks can afford to quickly put in place), bubbles scattered across all asset classes, fears about the contagion of Chinese real estate and the formal start of the taper. of the Fed now officially upon us. Translated, the stench of scapegoat gets really strong. In fact, if someone was looking for the perfect alibi to catch the proverbial two birds with one stone, here it is.

First, opening the doors of mainstream and mass trading to Bitcoin and partners on a regulated circuit guarantees a perfect detonator for a systemic market crisis, at least starting from at least two fixed points. The enormous volatility of those assets and what this graph shows us, which shows a not very reassuring reality that emerged from a study carried out by MSCI on the biographies of about 6,500 members of company boards. In fact, only 79 executives in 64 companies boast direct references to cryptocurrencies or the blockchain in their curriculum, while 1,114 refer to cyber-security and even 5,155 al risk management. In short, the door to the so-called is about to open wide big buck, the investment value of real players, in a world that the top management of many companies do not actually know.

And the same MSCI study further puts everyone on the alert: at least 52 companies representing a market capitalization of around $ 7.1 trillion have direct or indirect exposure – already today – to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They range from investors all-in in the sector like Coinbase to budget diversifiers like Tesla or MicroStrategy up to collateralists of the services sector linked to the crypto universe such as JP Morgan. In short, there is a well-founded risk that a potentially explosive and enormously unstable material is being handled with excessive recklessness.

Because then the SEC seems to have given the green light to mass trading on this asset class, after months and months of criminalization by central banks and regulators around the world? And here is the second pigeon potentially at risk of being captured: if in fact the controlled incident that Bitcoin could unleash would guarantee a free hand to new emergency Qe and remove from the blackboard of the bad guys those who so far have only known how to create bubbles and an inflationary wave that will lead to a 30% increase in heating bills in the US for this winter (i.e. central banks), a market collapse clearly attributable to the volatile and speculative nature of Bitcoin would also be perfect to completely ruin the reputation as a new safe haven for cryptocurrencies , shaming with the utmost clamor the scarlet letter on their chest. And suddenly rehabilitating fiat coins, which have ended up in the crosshairs of criticism for their intrinsic value now equal to toilet paper, given the pace of printing by the central banks.

And why would it be so necessary at this time to obtain the side effect of reputational damage? Because just the day before the strange tweet of the SEC, Vladimir Putin had sensationally opened to cryptocurrencies as assets, in fact suggesting that the mining that is running away from the Chinese regulatory campaign could find a new homeland of choice in Siberia, El Dorado in full development of the crypto industry also thanks to the enormous energy availability at relatively low costs. And the Tsar said even more: by postponing a practical discussion on the matter to the future, the Kremlin tenant did not in fact exclude a priori one day from the possibility of denominating the oil futures market globally in cryptocurrencies instead of dollars. As it happens, the SEC – after seven years of waiting – has decided to cryptically break the delay with its tweet, as if to put the pinball ball into play and see where it ends up.

We are in the midst of a huge phase of global geofinancial and geopolitical transition, one of those watershed periods that occur once every 100 years. Maybe even more. For this it is status quo desperately throws on the table all the destabilizing cards at his disposal, from the bogeyman of the Chinese Lehman to that of the resurgent fascism in Europe until the green revolution as the only architrave around which to build the future ofsystemic debt with a human face.

Attention, every day brings its smokescreen with it. We need to be alert, alert and informed. And always follow the old, dear analysis advice: operate as with the Puzzle week, connecting the dots. Have a nice weekend.

