SPY FINANZA / The signal on the “food crisis” coming from China

If there is one thing that is not lacking in the China it is the ability and propensity for programming. Since the Maoist revolution, it has been planned obsessively. Soviet. Over a long time. Precisely for this reason, the most attentive among the observers of economic things in August 2019 pointed out that Beijing was looting foodstuffs, creating stocks of such magnitude as to suggest or predict the arrival of a systemic crisis capable of putting supplies are jeopardized. Global. Today, two and a half years later, the figures speak for themselves.

Interviewed by the Nikkei agency, Qin Yuyun, responsible for grain reserves at the Chinese National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, confirmed that “the current national grain reserve is such as to guarantee supply and autonomy for a year and a half. The level is such that it has completely protected us from any dynamics linked to the global supply chain ».

The graph above puts the question into perspective: according to data drawn by a careful and interested observer of Chinese strategic moves, the US Department of Agriculture, we find that China today owns about 69% of all the world’s reserves ever, 60% of those of rice and 51% of wheat. And this other graph shows even more.

In fact, if there is a variable that an authoritarian government like that of Beijing cannot afford, it is a wave of popular discontent. That said, in the first eight months of the year ending today, China spent some 98.1 billion dollars on food imports, 4.6 times the average of the previous decade and more than in 2016 alone. first eight months. Here we are not faced with a standard, routine programming policy. Here we are faced with the preparation for something epochal. And this third graph shows it, which shows that Beijing was caught by the mistake known as Brown syndrome (that is, the habit of miscalculating the timing of strategic operations that saw the former Minister of Finance and then British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, sell gold reserves at an all-time low) or having continued to accumulate, buying up on markets such as the US and Brazil, in full dynamics of record price rises, this means that the cost / benefit calculation still leans in favor of the choice of storage.

Bad signal. Because in addition to cereals (or grains), Beijing has put its hand to its wallet and bought with the shovel also beef and pork, fruit and dairy products, whose import volumes have risen in a range that goes from doubling compared to the previous decade up to five times. After being the open-air factory of the world, China appears to be the food warehouse of the globe. A huge supermarket. For internal use, apparently. Or, perhaps, ready to intervene on the global food supply chain, should it get stuck. Becoming in this way, an absolute first-rate player. What’s more, the dominus of the situation. Because if the financial accidents can be stopped with the intervention of the central banks, hunger is not appeased by printing food. And hunger leads to revolt.

And if what Beijing has put in place in the last two and a half years, in perfect anticipation of the pandemic tsunami that derailed all the trains of globalized trade, leaving only huge queues along the tracks, should not suffice as an element of worried reflection, we think this other graphic.

Attention, because the current energy crisis does not risk reverberating only on the manufacturing and heavy industry or on citizens’ bills, but also on the supply chain and supply of food. The price of urea, a basic fertilizer in agriculture and essentially ammonium nitrate in the solid state, is skyrocketing. Record levels. But look where, compared, are the agricultural prices traced by the FAO index, already at their highest for a decade: if, as the Chinese implicitly seem to fear, the dynamics will be that of a forced re-couple on the upside, 2022 will likely be the year of the great food crisis. Moreover, in the midst of climate change, capable of alternating floods with prolonged periods of devastating drought: potentially, a variable that can drastically reduce supply, making crops litter. In fact, the basic element of agricultural urea is totally dependent on the price of gas. Which is now dropping a bit in Europe thanks to about twenty tankers arriving from the USA, but how long will the relief last? Above all, if Russia decides to close the speech related to Nord Stream 2, put on stand-by until July by the new German government and focus on Power of Siberia 2, the second branch of the pipeline that will bring 50 billion cubic meters of Gazprom gas from Siberia to central China via Mongolia.

And this last graph shows how underestimating the trend just described could turn into a fatal error of evaluation. Presenting the accounts for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Dolph Baker, president and CEO of Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer of fresh eggs in the US, was clear: “We remained afloat, despite the impact of higher costs. for feed ingredients, processing, packaging, transport and labor ‘. But the reality in front of the market is clear: agricultural production costs per dozen eggs have increased by 21.6% on an annual basis, an increase mainly linked to higher feeding costs, which have already grown by 29%.

“We anticipate that the market prices of our primary feed ingredients will remain volatile this fiscal year, given the continuing disruptions linked to the pandemic, the weather fluctuations, the geopolitical and transportation problems,” added the CEO. In short, from one emergency to another. The year that is about to open could bring us the most dangerous dowry of all. Because if our coasts continue to register boat arrivals from North Africa today, a large-scale food crisis would act as a detonator. Everywhere. Land borders of economically shaky Turkey in the lead. And those people, given the hell they might be running away from, don’t stop like myself in the face of government bans (four emergency decrees in one month, congratulations to Best) and the imposition of the super-green pass. Break down the door. Because he has nothing more to lose.

