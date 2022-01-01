SPY FINANZA / Why is Italy alone in a permanent state of emergency?

Another month or so. Be patient. Then it will all be over. Once done the Quirinale match, magically everything will change. Magically we will not have a government called gods Best forced to issue new regulations five times in ten days: if Berlusconi did, today we would have UN peacekeepers guarding the streets. And the fact that the Knight is one of the most obsequious supporters of the jumble of which the Draghi Government is made up speaks volumes. But then again, it is close. The Renzi-Franceschini mess (it should be remembered that in the times of the so-called scrapping, the first defined the second with great esteem vice-disaster) feared by the newspapers, aimed at eliminating the League from the future executive, is already in the air. How the stench of closed.

By now all the schemes in this country have been blown. With the obligation of a reinforced green pass, those who are not vaccinated are excluded from practically everything until 31 March: in fact, the complete vaccination cycle is needed to obtain it, so even those who have changed their minds through blackmail could only do the first dose. over the three months. But that’s not enough. I have personally seen the communication that a Milanese RSA sent to the relatives of its guests: to visit them, when it will be possible again (at the moment, only video calls), the third dose will be needed. Who has alone two, will have to swab. In a few days, then, get ready for the final blitz on the vaccination obligation (impracticable and illegal, to say it is the same Europe that keeps our debt alive and not myself) or its most extreme shortcut: the green pass strengthened on all the workplace. Public and private.

Gentlemen, the unvaccinated in this country are about 6 million. The great part is of working age, given that statistics speak of a preponderance of the 40-60 age group. Those of these people – who pay taxes, perhaps more often than many vaccinated – used public transport to get to work, are now out of the game. Three months in a taxi? Car-sharing? Or, perhaps, the last move could bring with it something else: the possibility by law of re- or de-mansion? Forced smart working with obvious and immediate salary cut and review of the few rights still in force, given the already started process of non-recognition of quarantine as a disease status? Or, perhaps, directly dismissal for just cause of the unvaccinated worker. What are you saying, sanitary renovations arriving? In this sense, it will be enough to follow the evolution of Confindustria’s position to have the proof. But the prodromes offered by Carlo Bonomi’s latest, disheartening releases go in that direction.

What is happening in the country seems clear to me. The queues outside the pharmacies are enough to confirm this. FFP2 masks that have become unavailable or subject to sudden adjustments to the inflation rate are enough. On the other hand, we live in a regime. Democrat, sure. And gods best. But now, regime. So rambling as to require continuous adjustments of the restrictions, so pulled by the jacket of common sense and the Constitution that it moves in the manner of the proverbial blanket too short. On the other hand, the life of citizens becomes more precarious, gloomy and anxious every day. Just look at the faces and especially the eyes of the people. Everywhere. And this also applies to the vaccinated, those formally free. Indeed, they are slowly beginning to become aware of the main deception: in the face of the spread of the virus, the daily numbers and health evidence, the babao of the unvaccinated infector no longer holds up.

Sure, some TV characters continue their catchphrase. Indeed, precisely because they feel the ice creak under their feet, they raise the bar. But poor people, they must be pitied and not attacked. Or, worse, insulted or threatened on social networks. Human pity is needed for those who lend themselves to being more realistic than the King, despite the evidence shouting in his face the nakedness of that same King. Over one hundred thousand infected in one day represents a result that is based on a single evidence: vaccines protect from severe forms of contagion and hospitalizations, but they do not at all avoid contracting the virus. Until now, however, politics and so-called science had sent the opposite message to unified networks: the vaccine was like the potion of Panoramix the Druid, once inoculated you will be as strong as Obelix. And the foolish servants jumped and danced like jesters, intent on conveying the message and feeding hatred towards the no-vax, the greasers, the monatti. Now it’s hard to play that card. It really takes a notable face, an iron stomach. And a dignity equal to zero.

In this regard, allow me a very brief mention to my letter the other day. I didn’t expect so much affection and solidarity. And I thank everyone. In reality, however, I was also expecting the answers mentioned in the title. They have not arrived. Nowhere. You will say, who do you think you are to deserve them? Nobody. I know very well that I am the last of the humble information workers. But I know just as well that The Subsidiary, on the other hand, it is very read. And followed. And having always carefully treated the issue of health, well before the pandemic emergency, it is monitored with constant interest by those who work in that area. So, I would have expected even one doctor to respond, outraged by my words. Someone who would clearly say that some of his colleagues were wrong in suggesting risks related to my condition, when deciding or not on the vaccine. That I could go quiet. Immediately: put on your shoes and go to the nearest hub. Instead, nothing. What should I think, then?

It is even more serious that no one from the Medical Association wanted to deny what I wrote about general practitioners in Milan: apparently, then my pharmacist is really right in telling me that the abandonment of the loan and the desperate for a replacement who isn’t on the other side of town. Also in this case, a normal citizen and taxpayer like myself, what should he think of the State and the Healthcare that depends on it? Have we returned to the Italy of too many professors Dr. Guido Tersilli, despite the promises of investments in territorial and basic assistance following the dramatic parade of coffins in Bergamo? All this, in the face of restrictions never seen in any other European state. Of course, Holland is in lockdown until January 12th. But before, there was no green pass in place. Of course, Germany and Austria have also made a lockdown, but even then there were no certification obligations before.

And let’s face it, given that a Christmas greeting phone call with a correspondent from Germany for a newspaper offered me confirmation: what was decided in Berlin, the no-vax bombastic lockdown, was a farce. It actually lasted the first three days. Closed the notebooks and turned off the cameras, lasseiz-faire total. For a simple reason: the first SPD-led government since Gerard Schroeder could not afford the luxury of a Italy effect as soon as he came to power, he then formally locked everything in order to show himself to be a decision-maker. But, at the same time, it could not even antagonize the citizens with draconian measures hitherto avoided. Do you really think that the news no longer talk about Germany just because the lockdown worked or because the considerable number of no-vax present in that country has been downsized by forced vaccination redemptions?

And why, in the face of higher numbers than ours, Emmanuel Macron is careful not to implement measures such as the reinforced green pass? Simple, the French are not Italians. The next day the country would be found paralyzed. Four months from the presidential elections. And, above all, with the vaccinated alongside the unvaccinated. And not against. Gentlemen, reality is unfortunately unfolding before our eyes. And rest assured that I have not come back to the subject yet in the hope that some doctor will read and sign the exemption for health reasons, so that I can return to take the tram. The ATM will lose 120 euros of my subscription, between now and April 1st. And I will continue to abide by a wrong, useless and idiotic ban. I will go on foot. Unless I am forbidden this too, from here to the great ball of the Quirinale.

I lined up all this, simply to ask you the million euro question at the beginning of the year: if only in our country we have reached this level of restrictive paranoia and despite everything we are reduced exactly like the others, there is no doubt. that is for other compared to mere sanitary containment? Because compared to other countries, we have been living in a permanent state of emergency for months and months. Uninterruptedly. And we are tanned as we are, with the vaccinated with double dose queuing up for two hours in the cold to make a swab. And over 100,000 infected a day, like Britain’s free all. What should we expect, if day after day we work to steal a space of freedom and we get to litter the Constitution (the beautiful and anti-fascist one) and even its Article 1, when we talk about the super green pass to work?

What bill is coming to us from Europe, such as to make a similar state of emergency necessary until March 31st? If, on the other hand, you think that all this is right and solely attributable to the Omicron emergency, then happy 2022. It will certainly be a fantastic year. On the other hand, we are in the country where it was said that everything will be fine. In fact, who can deny it. Or not?

