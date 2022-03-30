Spy Kids is back thanks to Netflix!





Who doesn’t get nostalgic when we remember the Spy Kids franchise, also called Spy Kids? That is why we are pleased to announce that Netflix will reimagine Spy Kids in a new production.

Netflix has closed a deal with Skydance to produce a reinvention of the successful franchise Spy Kids 2001 together with Spyglass Media, LLC (“Spyglass”) and the creator and director Robert Rodriguez ( We Can Be Heroes, Alita: Battle Angel ).

Rodríguez will write, direct and produce the upcoming film, which will introduce the world to a new family of spies. The film will mark Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix. After the huge success of the 2020 family action movie We Can Be Heroes .

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max will also produce.

Spyglass owns the franchise Spy Kids. Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre of Spyglass will serve as executive producers.

Rodriguez threw Spy Kids with the original film in 2001, followed by Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) and Spy Kids: All The Time In The World (2011). ). Collectively, the franchise has earned over $550 million at the worldwide box office.

Netflix’s growing slate of movies for all audiences includes Shawn Levy’s time travel spectacle flick The Adam Project the action-packed family film from Robert Rodriguez We Can Be Heroes, the family comedy YES DAY , starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega; as well as the next fantasy adventure slumberland directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Jason Momoa, Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the smart and fearless detective, and the charming fantasy The School for Good Evil , starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. .

In addition to spy kids, Skydance with Netflix slate includes upcoming Heart of Stone . Starring Gal Gadot, The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, which recently premiered on March 11; as well as the megahits The Old Guard and 6 Underground . Skydance’s upcoming list also includes the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick the seventh and eighth installments of the popular series Mission: Impossible and The Greatest Beer Run Ever .

Spyglass is a global premium content company, led by Gary Barber. It is focused on developing, producing, financing and distributing film and television programming on all platforms for audiences around the world. The company also has strategic backing from Lantern Capital Partners, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group. Spyglass recently relaunched the horror franchise, scream; starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, with the next installment set to begin production this summer. Later this year, the replenishment of hellraiser Spyglass will debut on Hulu.

We are excited for this new Netflix production, while you wait for its arrival, check out the latest from Netflix.



