Spy mammogram heart problems in menopause – Medicine

Routine mammograms can provide key information for cardiovascular disease. The detection of breast arterial calcifications in these tests is in fact associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women. This was revealed by a research led by the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research, in Oakland, California, published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.

For the study, the researchers looked at the medical records of a group of more than 5,000 women selected from more than 200,000 screened mammograms as part of a project called Minerva (Multi-Ethnic Study of Breast Arterial Calcium Grade and Cardiovascular Disease). Participants ranged in age from 60 to 79 and received at least one regular digital mammogram screening at one of nine facilities at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California between October 24, 2012 and February 13, 2015.

None of them had a history of cardiovascular disease or breast cancer. The researchers assessed the overall health of the women and tracked them through their electronic health records for about 6.5 ;; years after the mammogram to find out which ones had had a heart attack or stroke or developed other types of cardiovascular disease, such as heart failure.

Analysis of the results found that participants who had breast arterial calcifications present on mammograms were also 51% more likely to develop heart disease or a stroke than those who did not have the same problem. Overall, women with breast arterial calcifications were 23% more likely to develop any type of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and peripheral arterial disease.