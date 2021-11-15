spy photos of the new generation

READY FOR DEBUT – They appeared on the Instagram page Suzuki Garage, the first images of the third generation of the Suzuki S-Cross (whose international name is SX-4). We recall that the first series dates back to 2006 (when it was also called in Italy), the second to 2013 (with a restyling in 2017) and therefore in 2022 it will be the turn of the third, which will be unveiled on November 25, for a debut in dealerships scheduled for next year.

MORE SUV LOOK – As you can see from the photos, compared to the current model, the new one Suzuki S-Cross it has a more muscular look and more similar to that of classic SUVs, with a large black grille and two sharper LED headlights, joined together by a chrome plating. Also new is the hood, which is flatter. Rather linear side profile and a rear where we find a redesigned tailgate with horizontally developing lights connected to each other by a black finish.

MORE MYSTERY ON THE INTERIORS – From the leaked images it is not possible to glimpse the interior of the Suzuki S-Cross, however, it is possible to hypothesize a significant step forward compared to the current model, with the presence of a more sophisticated multimedia system visible on a larger diameter touch screen.

> In the photo above: on the left the new S-Cross, on the right the current one. Structurally, the two cars seem to be very similar.

WHICH ENGINES – The new Suzuki S-Cross it should be with the only 4-cylinder turbocharged gasoline mild hybrid engine with around 130 hp and 235 Nm of torque. It is also possible that Suzuki wants to take advantage of the technological partnership with Toyota and also equip the car with full hybrid engines.