Spy photos of the new small single-cylinder from Triumph (Bajaj)

In 2017 Triumph Motorcycles entered into an agreement with the Indians of Bajaj Auto (one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world) for the production of a new range of small / medium displacement motorcycles, intended to be marketed on markets around the world. Thanks to this agreement, the two brands exchange their acquired know-how and related skills: on the one hand, Triumph brings to the fore the high success of its brand, its positioning among high-end products and development technologies; on the other, Bajaj can count on cost competitiveness and a capillary distribution network on a global level. The agreement also stipulated that Bajaj would build a new range of Triumph motorcycles, developed directly at its headquarters in Chankan, India. And here is that the German colleagues of Motorrad have captured these new models taking their first steps on the road during testing.

There is still no technical information on motorcycles and engines. But from the images we see that the engine is aesthetically “similar” to the current 900 and 1200 twin-cylinder engines of the English manufacturer. Regarding the displacement we expect the engine to have capacity of at least 300 cc, with a power between 30 and 40 hp. The engine is set in a new tubular steel frame. Then we find upside-down fork, aluminum swingarm and central shock absorber.

Two versions of the bike that Triumph is currently testing: a naked with 17 ”rims and road tires, and a scrambler, with a 19” front rim and semi-studded tires. By the way: there is currently no similar model in the Bajaj range that could have been the inspiration for the new Triumphs. It is therefore a completely new project.

For Triumph, this means expanding its range of models towards medium-low displacements, now almost completely absent from the list of the English house. At the moment there are no indications regarding the arrival on the market of these new models, but considering that the forklifts are already turning on the street, it could not be long.