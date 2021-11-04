Spying, the Israeli software company Pegasus on the US blacklist: “National security fears”

The Israeli company Nso that produces the Pegasus software, at the center of the espionage scandal of several well-known personalities and world leaders, has ended up on the US blacklist. The program allows you to remotely monitor the smartphones of the person on which it is installed. According to the motivations of the US administration, the company “acted contrary to the interests of US foreign policy and national security.” Hence the inclusion in the blacklist Federal Trade Union. A measure that for the Nso company translates into a ban on receiving US technology components. The US Department of Commerce explained the decision calling into question the Biden administration’s commitment to “putting human rights at the center of US foreign policy, including working to eradicate the proliferation of digital tools used for repression.”

Pegasus spyware was at the center of a journalistic investigation through which it was discovered that the tool is a formidable weapon in the hands of governments that have had the aim of spying on and hitting journalists, leaders, activists, diplomats and businessmen. Among the biggest names spied on, there was also the French president Emmanuel Macron who seems to have been put under control by the secret agents of Morocco, since 2019. But the espionage against the relatives of Jamal Khashoggi, the murdered journalist, has also emerged. in 2018 inside the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, Turkey. According to US media, the Biden administration notified the Israeli government of its decision to sanction the NSO just one hour before the official announcement. The client states of the Nso Group would be Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, India, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Mexico, Rwanda, Togo. In Europe, the only country involved in the investigation is Viktor Orban’s Hungary.

Meanwhile, the Israeli company Nso says it is surprised by the choice of the US to sanction it: “Our technologies support the interests and national security policies of the United States by preventing terrorism and crime”, reads a statement released by the same company. . And then he added: “We will fight for this decision to be annulled.” The company has repeatedly defended itself by saying that its software is sold only to government entities, to face the threats of terrorism and organized crime, and with the approval of the Israeli authorities.

