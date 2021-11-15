Spyware against six Palestinians. The Israeli government arouses some suspicion

A technical investigation conducted by Front Line Defenders concluded that Pegasus spyware, produced by the Israeli company Nso Group, was used to intercept communications from you are Palestinian human rights defenders, four of which are affiliated with three of the six NGOs that the Israeli defense minister recently described as “terrorists”.

Front Line Defenders analysts, contacted on October 16 by the Palestinian organization al-Haq, analyzed 75 iPhones in the name of operators of six NGOs (Addameer, Children’s Defense, Union of Agricultural Labor Committees, Bisan Center for Research and Development and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, as well as al-Haq itself), revealing the presence of Pegasus spyware in six of them. On 17 October they informed the six NGOs.

Relevant detail, four of the six “hacked” phones they used sims issued by Israeli telephone companies, with the telephone area code +972. Nso Group previously stated that Pegasus was intended for export and could not be used to spy on Israeli phones. So, is there an “internal use” version of the spyware? And used by whom?

Front Line Defenders, as well as Amnesty International and Citizen Lab who have examined the technical analysis and confirmed the conclusions, was unable to identify the subject who infiltrated the six iPhones. But there are some temporal recurrences to underline.

On October 16, al-Haq requests the intervention of Front Line Defenders. On October 17, Front Line Defenders summons the six Palestinian NGOs and announces that six of their phones have been infiltrated by Pegasus. On October 18, Israel revokes the residence permit of the Palestinian lawyer Salah Hammouri, one of six human rights defenders spied on. On 19 October, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared that six Palestinian NGOs will be declared “terrorists”: exactly the six NGOs met by Front Line Defenders two days earlier.

In short, the behavior of the Israeli government at that time arouses some suspicion.