“Squad less strong than last year, Peres and Juan Jesus would also be useful”

Another defeat for the Rome after the one with the Milan at the Olimpico. To condemn José Mourinho and the Venice by Paolo Zanetti than with David Okereke “counter-limelight” the Penzo race and leads the lagoons to their third victory in A league. The Giallorossi coach, speaking to Sky Sport, commented on the match as follows: «It’s hard to say bad things, an important part of the history of the match is the attacking game, we have created many opportunities. We had tremendous ease in reaching the goal, with Abraham and also El Shaarawy, it is difficult to comment on how you can only score two goals with all the opportunities created ». “The third goal is a negative interpretation of the offside, the second goal of Venezia, then: I have to protect myself and not express my feelings”, the Portuguese winked in reference to the referee.

Roma from sixth place? “As a coach I have to put some ambition: a fourth place is the goal and we are fighting for that, but it is different from saying that we are a fourth place team”: “This year’s squad is worse than that last year, the transfer market was reactive: I asked for a goalkeeper, a full-back after losing Spinazzola, Abraham arrived. But this season will be important to understand something I didn’t understand before arriving, and I still understand better than two months ago. Teams are built on the basis of a game model, when you have a squad in which you don’t have two players playing the same role, you have to make do “.

Then on pink he goes hard: «As a coach I have to put some ambition and motivation not only on the players but on myself and say that fourth place would be a goal. It doesn’t mean we’re fourth, we want to fight for fourth place. I say and keep saying until the last game that fourth place is the goal. For some reason we finished 6th or 7th in the two games and the effort of the company in our opinion was a more reactive market than a target for reinforcement. I don’t think this squad is better than last year. We have lost experienced players and squads. today the two full-backs who were on the bench were Reynolds and Tripi, one from Primavera and the other who played 2 or 3 games in Serie A. Bruno Peres would be useful, Juan Jesus would be useful. The market has been responsive and I am on the side of the director. The goalkeeper was an initial choice that I asked for, a full-back was reactive because we lost Spinazzola. Tammy was responsive for Dzeko and all the other players are from last year. I don’t think it’s the season to attack goals in the standings. For me with a three-year contract this season it can be important to understand something that I may not have understood before arriving. At this moment I understand more ».