Squadron 42 may take another two years to develop, but the sequels are already planned – Nerd4.life

The Star Citizen single player campaign, Squadron 42, may require others two years of development, according to company COO Carl Jones. Also, the team has already planned to work on gods followed.

Specifically, Jones explained that, when Chris Roberts – head of Cloud Imperium – has moved permanently to the new headquarters of the development team in Manchester (previously he lived in Los Angeles), the work on Squadron 42 they should start gaining speed. To date, Roberts has spent short periods of time with the single player campaign team, but in 2022 he will begin to focus more on the game. Jones therefore hopes that, as the pace of work increases, it will take a year or two at the most. However, the COO says the game will be released when it’s ready.

A group of pilots from Squadron 42

Once the game is complete, the team will want to develop “followed“of Squadron 42. Obviously it is too early to talk about the latter, given that the first game is still far away.

This is not the first time the team has stated that the game will be ready “when it is ready”. They have also said in the past that they want to avoid the Cyberpunk 2077 effect and that the game will not be shown until they are certain of the release date.