SQUARCINA, “COMPLICATED MATCH ON A HOT FIELD”. A POSITIVE, ROSTER UNCHANGED COMPARED TO TUESDAY – BOLOGNABASKET

Openjobmetis Varese vs Virtus Segafredo Bologna. Two-ball tomorrow, Sunday 05 February, 8.45 pm Enerxenia Arena (Varese).

Live Rai Sport HD, Discovery + and Radio Nettuno Bologna Uno.

Referees: GIOVANNETTI, BORGIONI, GALASSO.

The summoned: During the checks imposed during the week by the regulations in force, a further positivity was found within the Team Group. The subject is asymptomatic and was promptly isolated. Consequently, the roster available to Coach Scariolo will not undergo any changes with respect to the match played on Tuesday 01 February in the EuroCup.

The words of the assistant coach Iacopo Squarcina on the eve of the away match in Varese: “It will be a complicated game, we will play away in a fairly hot field. Let’s face a team that comes from three consecutive victories after the change of coach: Varese has a clear identity, in which everyone is involved and everyone tries to race. It is a team that opens the field, atypical also given the departures of some players and the emergency situation they are experiencing as well as us. It will be a game in which we will have to impose our pace and our physicality, without allowing them to use their weapons in attack to put us in difficulty. All the more reason after the problem of Caruso they are a team not very sized under the iron but despite this they are the best at offensive rebound in the league: we will therefore have to be good at controlling the scoreboards, to impose our game and to go as much as possible inside the league. ‘area.”

(photo Virtus Pallacanestro)