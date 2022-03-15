Square Enix causes a stir by reuploading the Final Fantasy IX trailer

Here we bring a detail that has been published recently and is related to one of the most beloved franchises in the industry. This time we are talking about final-fantasy.

Apparently, Square Enix has renewed the original trailer for Final Fantasy IX on his official YouTube channel. As you can imagine, this has caused fans to begin to speculate about news that would supposedly be on the way.

Remember that Final Fantasy is already celebrating this year its 35th anniversary: Square Enix said in its announcement that it will “provide new releases and share information about upcoming titles and products”, although nothing else has been confirmed for now. Some fans comment on the possibility that it is a physical version of the classic:

Remember that Square Enix has already opened the official website of the 35th anniversary of the franchise. we can visit now in english and japanese. You can take a look for yourself at the description from the page just below:

The first Final Fantasy title was released on December 18, 1987, and in 2022 the series reaches its 35th anniversary. In this 35th anniversary year, we will offer many new and exciting ways to enjoy the worlds of Final Fantasy. Look forward to what Final Fantasy has in store. New games: Chocobo GP

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

And more…

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full Final Fantasy coverage here.

Via.