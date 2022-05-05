Square Enix confirms the return of Final Symphony

We bring you again an announcement that has been published recently and is related to one of the most beloved franchises in the industry. This time we are talking about final-fantasy.

Apparently, Square Enix has announced the return of the tour Final Symphony for the first time since 2018. He is expected to act at 3pm BST on April 16, 2023 in Birmingham, England, with performances by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Tickets go on sale on May 25, 2022 at 10am BST for £26 (~$32) – £56 (~$70), depending on where you sit.

The melodies focus in Final Fantasy VI, VII and X themes, starting with the “Opening Fanfare”, then FFVI’s Symphonic Poem (Born with the Gift of Magic), FFX Piano Concerto, and finally FFVII’s Symphony in Three Movements. We will be attentive for other news to be announced.

Remember that Square Enix has also opened the official website of the 35th anniversary of the franchise. we can visit now in english and japanese. You can take a look for yourself at the description from the page just below:

The first Final Fantasy title was released on December 18, 1987, and in 2022 the series reaches its 35th anniversary. In this 35th anniversary year, we will offer many new and exciting ways to enjoy the worlds of Final Fantasy. Look forward to what Final Fantasy has in store. New games: Chocobo GP

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

And more…

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

