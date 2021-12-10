Square Enix raises prices – Nerd4.life

With the announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Remake And Forspoken on PC, Square Enix appears to be the first publisher to attempt the path of rising prices on the Windows platform, given that both have a cost of well 80 euros, which is the same standard adopted by Sony for its first party on PS5.

As we saw during the Game Awards last night, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will soon arrive on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store, but we hadn’t noticed the price, at first: the game costs 79.99 euros in the PC version, which is rather strange considering that it was released almost two years ago on PS4 for the first time.

Similarly, the new Forspoken, also shown at the Game Awards 2021, costs 79.90 euros on Steam currently, with the Deluxe edition even reaching 104 euros.

Cheer in Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade on PC

In both cases it is a kind of record: Square Enix is ​​perhaps the first publisher ever to attempt the rise in prices at this level for PC games, which usually keep prices lower than console counterparts.

Suffice it to say that Halo Infinite, for example, to quote a triple A released practically now, costs 59.99 euros on Steam, continuing what has so far been the norm for games on the Windows platform. If the cost can make sense from the point of view of equal treatment on a new game like Forspoken (which, however, makes little sense, also considering the different costs of royalties for the publication on PC compared to consoles), an increase of the genre seems rather unjustified for a game like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, in fact “old” of a year and a half, although here in a “complete” version with the addition of the Yuffie expansion (although here too it makes little sense to speak of a complete edition, since it is the first part of the project).

So let’s wait to see how the PC user will welcome this novelty of the price increase to the level of those adopted by Sony with PS5, but we doubt that this is well received.