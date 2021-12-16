Square Enix suspends sales, there are too many players – Nerd4.life

Square Enix announced that it has suspended the digital sales and deliveries of physical copies purchased on his store Final Fantasy 14 Standard and Complete Edition. This decision was made because of the overcrowding of game servers, which is causing log-in problems for most players.

The MMORPG in recent months has seen a sudden growth of its playerbase and in particular with the launch of the expected expansion Endwalker a large number of players are crowding the servers, so much so that recently the game on Steam has set a new player record. active at the same time.

The growth in the number of players in Final Fantasy 14 Online is obviously a positive result for Square Enix but, paradoxically, also a double-edged sword. The company has in fact failed to create an adequate number of worlds to accommodate new users, especially due to the serious semiconductor crisis (essential for building servers). As a result, the number of active players is now greater than the capacity of the game servers, resulting in endless queues to log in.

Final Fantasy 14, the Sage is one of the new classes introduced with the Endwalker expansion

As anticipated at the beginning, for this reason Square Enix has decided to temporarily stop the sale of the Starter Edition and the Complete Edition of Final Fantasy 14 Online to limit the arrival of new players. The company has also decided that players with an active subscription will have priority during log-in over the players of the Free Trial, of which new registrations have been temporarily suspended.

In addition, Square Enix will offer all Final Fantasy 14 Online subscriber players will receive 14 days of free subscription to apologize for the inefficiencies of these days, which are added to the 7 offered a few days ago for the same reason.